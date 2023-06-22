Cuts to education budget put future of Northern Ireland youth clubs into unknown territory

The facilities are crucially important for the development of young people, but youth leaders remain uncertain of their future, writes Julie Diamond

Youth clubs have been at the heart of community life for generations They are a safe and creative space outside of the home, away from school and off the streets, where young people can come together and build friendships while learning life skills and making memories — preparing them for the future.

But recent wide-ranging cuts in the education budget are pushing the future of the youth sector into unknown territory.

Funding cuts in youth work announced late last year have seen a reduction in services in all youth clubs here, and have led to staff reductions, including trained and experienced youth leaders, many of them having worked in the sector for decades.

Despite the Department of Education announcing at the start of this month that the proposed cuts will actually no longer go ahead, youth leaders remain uncertain of their future.

Youth Work Alliance — a coalition of youth work organisations across Northern Ireland who have been fighting against the cuts — have stated: “Two weeks on from the Department of Education’s announcement that there will be no cut to the youth service budget, the voluntary and community youth sector has not received any indication that the funding offered to us will be rectified, increased or indeed be returned to the levels of last year.

Kids from Holy Family Youth Centre enjoy a trip to the country

“Our local youth services still remain reduced — our budgets still remain reduced; [with] no capacity to deliver school-based youth work; no core funding for summer programmes; a reduction in coordination and delivery of street-based youth work.”

Youth worker Brian McKevitt at Holy Family Youth Centre in north Belfast says it has been forced to drop its late night and weekend provision, and still currently has no resources from the EA for their summer programme this year. Situated on the interface at Limestone Road between Newington and Tiger’s Bay, the youth club is in an area ranked high in deprivation and in crime disorder. Despite the problems, the youth leader loves working within his community and says the statistics don’t tell the positive stories.

“I think it’s a nice area, but it’s an area that benefits hugely from the youth centres,” says Brian.

“We’re able to actually speak to the young people from either side of the community, be it Catholic, Protestant or other, and we’re able to engage with the young people and try and stop them getting involved with negative things.

“It’s a definite need, I think when the funding cuts came out, it just brought it to the fore that, listen, we can’t lose this, we can’t lose this service.”

Having recently lost an experienced member of his team, Barry McGinley, a youth leader in Dungannon Youth Resource Centre, worries about the knock-on effect lower budgets will have on the younger generation.

He says: “The amount of young people that didn’t get involved with anti-social behaviour, that didn’t get involved with crime, that went to school and attended the youth centre because of him [a youth worker who had been with the club for over 30 years who has lost his job last month due to the previously announced funding cuts].

Matt Peach is youth leader at Logic in Moira

The Dungannon youth club currently has 450 members, and prior to the cuts it also had a successful outreach programme.

“It was brilliant, we’d go out on an outreach and we would know the areas that young people are hanging about and we would go and have a chat with them and see what they’re up to,” he says.

“We’ve a good relationship with young people, and especially with the ones that are a wee bit older and have maybe decided the youth club is not for them anymore. We still have that banter with them and can open up conversations about drink and drugs and sexual relationships.

“Out on the streets, they mightn’t always be up to anti-social behaviour, but they’re open to all sorts of coercion. But if they’re in here, it’s always positive activity.”

Matt Peach, youth leader at Logic in Moira, Co Down, says its funding has been slashed by a massive 60%, which he feels shows a lack of parity in allocations, as most local youth clubs had suffered 10%-30% funding cuts. He says that despite the U-turn announced this month, “the funding cuts received by Logic from the EA remain the same unfortunately.”

Some of the reasons given for Logic’s larger reduction was that the community was not considered as socially disadvantaged as other places, and there had been a recent reduction in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Matt explains: “Anti-social behaviour has decreased, and the reason it has done so is because they paid us in 2017 to address anti-social behaviour in Moira.

“And whilst we haven’t got a complete handle on it, a lot of the kids that were involved in anti-social behaviour now come to Logic, and are actually well-behaved. They just needed an outlet.

“Another reason [for the increased cut] was deprivation measures. Moira’s not in a socially deprived area.

“I argued that mental health affects everyone, there’s a lot of things that affect all young people regardless of where they’re from.”

Similar to the Dungannon youth centre, Logic benefited from an outreach programme on Friday and Saturday evenings, a service which has now been dropped.

In a letter of support for Logic, a local PSNI officer said: “The positive influence Matt and the team have with the kids cannot be underestimated… he has the ability to reach out, communicate and get through to young people in a way that we as police officers cannot do.”

Stevie Mallett manages a number of community youth organisations in Derry, and he says what makes youth clubs so vital for young people is the investment the youth workers have in their local communities.

“I could take you to any one of my organisations and every single one of them has grown the staff team in there — from when they were kids who were part of that youth club right up to the point where we’ve put them through university, and they’re now the leaders within those clubs. They have an investment in the organisation, but they also have an investment in the community.

“Where we see a failure in youth provision is whenever we try to parachute people into communities to do a job.

“If they don’t know the community and they don’t know the young people, then they’re not going to be particularly effective.

“It’s not just about the space — it’s greater than that.

“Whenever the kids come in, they’re coming in with an absolute array of issues, and we’re having to try and deal with every one of those issues.

“Anything that’s impacting children today I can guarantee we’re currently dealing with.

“Every single week we’re dealing with on average 27 safeguarding issues. These are serious safeguarding issues, from sexual assault to neglect. We’re dealing with that weekly.”

The clubs are still very much in demand, with young people packing in and filling the space the nights that they’re still able to open. But challenging the funding decisions has been difficult with no government at Stormont, and at a time when widespread cuts are affecting many areas of education.

Brian in Holy Family hopes that “the sector doesn’t get lost within all the cuts” that are happening at the moment.

He says they only have core funding to see them through from now until September, and still no resources from the EA for the summer programme. Upcoming summer days are when youth programmes are most needed, when the kids are off school — and for Brian’s community, when trouble around the interface is most likely to strike in the season where community tensions are at a height.

Despite the uncertainty around the immediate and long-term future for our youth clubs — and the impact this will have on our young people — remains uncertain. But Brian wants to stay positive for the sake of the kids who depend on them.

“The future’s what we make it,” he says. “We don’t want to get a doomsday scenario. I don’t want to talk about youth clubs closing doors. Because we see the benefit for the young people and the benefit to the community and others.”