Dear Louanne... An ex has gotten back in touch after a decade and wants to apologise – should I meet up with him?

Be conscious of the red flags that appear from your ex

An ex-boyfriend has reached out to me via social media ten years after our relationship ended. I’m in a happy relationship — and have been for the past two years — so initially I wasn’t keen on responding to my former partner. However, he keeps sending me messages asking to meet up for a coffee, insisting he wants to apologise face-to-face for how he treated me during the four years we were together (he was often very moody and could be hard to be around at times). I’m tempted to let his requests go unanswered, but I’m torn: should I give him closure, if that’s what he needs?

HJ

Dear HJ

I am delighted to hear that you are in a happy relationship following the challenging experience you had with your ex. You are enjoying a healthy relationship for the past two years.

Suddenly, out of the blue, after ten years your “moody” and “hard to be around” ex gets in touch via social media multiple times insisting on meeting up with you to apologise for his treatment of you.

It is a tribute to your caring and compassionate character that you are considering meeting to give this man “closure”.

Closure is an interesting word that is used frequently when a relationship ends. Everyone experiences the loss of relationships. Some endings are more painful, complex and confusing than others.

Closure can have a uniquely individual meaning for each person, but essentially it is about a sense of completion and release from the emotional entanglement of a relationship. Closure is about having a sense of understanding, of peace, of acceptance about the ending of a relationship.

Closure can be elusive. Sometimes people struggle to come to terms with the ending of the relationship and trying to ‘let go’ can last for months or years. Perhaps the ending is so sudden that it’s difficult to understand what happened or come to terms with or accept that the relationship has ended.

For some, there are enduring feelings of guilt, shame or grief that are hard to work through.

Thinking that you haven’t reached closure can cause feelings of distress and sorrow. This can lead to a sense that you can’t move on to the next relationship or other areas of your life.

You have moved gracefully and confidently on with your life. You have managed this without an apology or recognition from your ex that he treated you poorly.

Your capacity for closure has come from within your own resources and creativity. You have embraced life and love without looking back.

You didn’t need permission to live your life in a nourishing and enriching way.

You embody the healthy and helpful meaning of closure — it comes from within. No one can give closure to another.

You are free and empowered because you did not give your power to another to give you permission to live your life well.

So, should you meet with your difficult ex after ten years? There are some troubling red flags in your description around the course of the relationship, as well as his bombarding you with insistent messages to meet up. If he had changed in any way he would have respected the silence from you in not responding to his first message.

Your first response was to ignore the messages and not to respond. Perhaps, after all the work you have done to rebuild your life, you could value your opinion and let the ex take responsibility for his own life, as you have with yours.

Dear Louanne

My son has started a summer job and I want him to keep his money to spend however he likes. My wife wants him to pay some contribution to the household, but I don’t think he should. We are comfortably off and have never thought about asking him for money. I’d rather he spend it and save some, of course, but she disagrees.

RF

Dear RF

Money has an interesting role in a relationship. I wonder how you and your wife have organised yourselves financially.

When two people meet, fall in love and decide to make a life together, they bring different generations of influence with them.

You mention that you and your wife are “comfortably off”. I wonder is this the background you both came from, or did one of you grow up where money was always tight and making ends meet was a challenge.

Did your parents argue over money or did you see them working together to find ways forward? Did your parents involve you in financial conversations or did they think that it wasn’t appropriate to discuss their financial arrangements with you?

Within your couple relationship is there a disparity in earning capacity? This can have an impact on the relationship and people’s sense of feeling valued within the relationship — how decisions are made.

I wonder how the financial roles within the relationship are decided. Who pays the bills? Who creates/monitors the budget?

Every family has designated roles within it. Some of those roles have been chosen and others bestowed upon people. Often those roles are fixed and stuck and could be helpfully reviewed from time to time.

It’s not the financial implication of asking your son for money or not that causes the stress in your relationship. It’s feelings around being judged, of trust, of being valued that bring the emotional edge to the conversations.

Differences in parenting is part of just about every couple relationship. There’s nothing quite like children to throw into sharp focus the contrast between two people, because blending two different people, with different traditions, who also possess their own quirks and traits together, is going to make life interesting.

What will be helpful for you and your wife is how you work through these differences. You will need to be open to change, to working together. You can support each other by taking a step back and remembering that you are on the same team.

Continue to get to know each other. Talk about your experiences, your family histories, the beliefs and values you inherited and those that you have chosen for yourselves.

By gaining a deeper understanding of each other you will be open to possibilities for each other and for your son.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org