Dear Louanne: How can my husband and I resolve home chores?

It can be helpful to draw up a list each of tasks and who does them. Stock image

I recently got a full-time job after many months of being at home. I’m delighted, it’s so good to be earning money again and feeling like I contribute financially to our home. But while I wasn’t working, I did take on a larger share of the housework – cooking, cleaning and ironing etc. Now I work longer hours than my husband and he is still expecting me to come home from work and start making our dinner, even though he’ll have been home at least an hour before me! How can I approach this with him without causing an argument?

CT

Dear CT,

Thank you for your very important letter. First of all, many congratulations on your new job and all at Relate NI wish you every success with your new role.

It’s always interesting how we take up roles and positions within our relationships or to notice the roles that are given to us. Some fit very well and we can enjoy the position we have in our relationships whether it is the helper, the fixer, the doer, the problem solver or the ideas person for example. Sometimes these roles suit for a while but life situations change, circumstances alter and it is helpful to review and reflect on the responsibilities we have.

It’s also interesting how we perceive ourselves from the roles we have. You spoke of feeling good that you were contributing financially to the home now and that while you weren’t ‘working’ you took on more homemaking roles – cooking, cleaning and ironing. I wonder what cooking, cleaning and ironing is if it isn’t ‘work’? Part of the difference is that work maintaining a home is labour provided for free so often is not valued. Part of the difference is that the free labour is often provided by women, and is not valued.

In order to bring about a change in looking after the home that works well it will need some conversations. It can be helpful to draw up a list each of tasks and who does them, rating how satisfied you are with the arrangement. Share your notes.

Conversations like these are often why same sex couples can be more likely to share their chores more fairly. Partners of the same sex are less likely to fall into stereotypical gender roles. The options are more likely to be talked about, thought about and most importantly tasks can be allocated on ability, preference and inclination.

When you’ve both agreed to try the new arrangements remember to create space so that your husband can do the tasks he’s chosen and you’ve both agreed. Remember, there are many different ways of completing chores and your husband is likely to have his own methods – don’t be tempted to advise him to load the dishwasher ‘your way’ or show him the ‘right way’ to fold the laundry. He will do it differently from you. That’s okay.

Sharing the responsibility for the home that you have together has the possibility of freeing you both up for more time together. Sharing the responsibilities brings a sense of connection and appreciation that supports a relationship to flourish.

“I got promoted… and my friend’s unhappy”

Myself and my best friend started at the same time in a weekend job a few months ago. It’s been great fun to have her there with me, we have such a laugh while we’re working. But I’ve been given more responsibilities at work and I enjoy them. It’s good to know that our boss thinks I can take on more work. But my friend is annoyed at me for getting a sort of promotion when she hasn’t. At time she calls me names, in a joking way, but it’s quite hurtful.

CB

Dear CB,

Thank you for your letter. It’s great to hear that you have a weekend job that you enjoy. It’s lovely as well to receive acknowledgement and validation that you are good at your role by being given more responsibilities.

Working with your best friend has been lots of fun. Having a good friend at work can feel very supportive, someone who understands you, someone you can talk to, someone you can have a laugh with.

There is also a shadow side to working with a best friend and you have discovered the challenge. What happens when one friend is more successful at the job than another, what happens if one friend is more popular than another?

Ideally, in a healthy and helpful friendship our friends will be by our side, cheering on our successes and excited for our new adventures. Your friend is human though and she may well be feeling a bit hurt that you have been picked and she hasn’t. She may be worried about how this change in circumstances will impact your working relationship together – will you have superiority over her and what will that mean? She may be worried that these changes might impact your friendship inside work and then outside as well.

Sometimes people are not very comfortable with communicating emotions like anger or disappointment or resentment. Instead of expressing their feelings directly people can communicate those emotions indirectly, passively through ‘jokes with a jag’ or being sarcastic or giving a back handed compliment.

When children are not allowed to express their anger for example, as some families can struggle with emotions like anger so these feelings are pushed down. Anger is an important response and it can help us make changes, it can help motivate us to create change and it can help us to keep ourselves safe.

Your friends’ response is an expression of her concerns, her sense of herself, her insecurity and probably has very little directly to do with you so try to remember this isn’t really personal.

Some of the things you can do is communicate that your friendship together means a lot to you but don’t apologise for doing your job well. Don’t be tempted to respond the same way as your friend, if you can continue to be the good friend you are. You could decide not to respond at all and that’s fine, too.

Hopefully your friendship can survive this change in circumstances and you both can continue to enjoy working together and enjoy time away from work just as much.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org