Dear Louanne… I didn’t have the easiest relationship with my parents growing up, but as we get older, how can I improve things?

How can I improve the relationship with my parents? We were very close when I was growing up and as I’ve gotten older, I thought that would continue. But it hasn’t and although I know we love each other, I barely see them and neither of us makes a real effort to meet up etc. I call to them, and they seem happy to see me, but I’d hoped for a closer relationship. They seem very close to my brother and sister, and I’d love that sort of relationship with them.

BL

Hello BL,

Many people separate from their parents in adolescence as an important part of becoming an adult. Having emerged as an adult then usually in a healthy family a different, more equal relationship between parents and their adult children can be established.

Instead, you remained in a close relationship with your parents through the different life stages from childhood, adolescence into early adulthood. As an adult you navigated that separation from parents, and it is an important part of development.

Part of that separation involves focussing less on your parents’ approval and more about being able to define yourself and your own self-worth in your own eyes.

The simplest way to start to get closer to your parents is to give them a call and have a chat. Make those calls a regular occurrence and begin to get to know one another.

When you call over to see them pay attention to being an adult. Often adult children can regress to a teenage or almost childlike state when they visit parents. Instead, concentrate on your adulting by cleaning up after yourself, having mature conversations and not leaving with half the contents of their weekly grocery shop.

Start to think of your parents as people. This opens up whole new possibilities of getting to know them in their own right. Be curious about what interests them, news, music, films, politics. Listen to their ideas and views, really listen to understand. Good listening means paying attention to really hear what is being said, focussing on the person talking without being distracted or simply waiting for a pause in the conversation to add your contribution. If your parents know how to listen well too then this will lead to some interesting insights and meaningful, mutually enjoyable conversations.

Being appreciative and communicating your appreciation to your parents will also support a closer relationship between the three of you. Think about how your parents know that they are cared for and loved in the world. What do they respond to?

Be warm and positive with them. This will set the tone for the contact you have together.

Your parents also have a responsibility for looking after the relationship between you. They can look after the relationship by making contact with you and finding ways to mutually enjoy a connection.

As you invest in the relationship with your parents don’t forget about the relationship with yourself. Take care of yourself by developing your own life, interests, dreams and hopes. The more content and emotionally secure that you are the more joy and happiness you have to share with people, including your parents.

‘How can I return to counselling after a break?’

I went to counselling for close to two years and found it very useful. I was able to work through a lot of things that I didn’t realise were issues until I began talking about them. I said I would contact the counsellor to book another appointment but didn’t and now it’s been six months. I didn’t hear from them, and didn’t expect to but if I wanted to go back to see them, would it be awkward? I feel sometimes I need a top up of advice, but don’t necessarily need to go regularly. But I found this counsellor very sympathetic and understanding, but don’t want it to be weird if I get in touch after months.

PS

Hello PS,

I’m delighted to hear that your counselling experience was helpful. It sounds as though you shared a good working relationship together and you are ready to resume the work after a break

Being a counsellor is a privileged position, to walk with someone on part of their life’s journey. Counsellors touch the lives of people for a short while.

It’s not unusual for a client to disappear from the work. Ethical counsellors can be left wondering if it was something that they did or didn’t do.

Sometimes a counsellor might reach out to the client to reassure them that they are available to them when there has been a no show or a cancellation.

As you didn’t cancel an appointment it’s possible that your counsellor honoured your autonomy, your choice to withdraw from the work so they didn’t contact you to clarify appointment arrangements.

People access counselling in different ways. For some, they attend for a brief period perhaps focussing on a specific area. Others attend for a longer time engaging in deep work. People can attend counselling for a while and never feel the need to return whilst others will engage at various stages throughout their lives.

Then there are the people who never attend counselling. Sometimes they are the reason that others are in counselling and are sometimes the ones who would benefit from it the most, if they were able to engage.

When a person starts their counselling relationship, they can be so interested in the issues that bring them to the work that they aren’t thinking about how they will know when they have had enough.

Sometimes counsellors don’t address the ending of the therapeutic relationship. A counselling relationship is an interesting experience because it will have a beginning, middle and ending.

Endings are a fascinating experience. We can feel confident in starting a new project, a new friendship, a new professional relationship. We can feel secure in taking care of those different relationships, knowing how to maintain and sustain the different connections across the strands of our lives. However, endings can be challenging, complex and painful experiences that we struggle to manage.

Returning to your counsellor could be an opportunity for you to learn how to find a way to have a good ending in different areas of your life. Alongside the subjects that you have in mind to work with you could also explore the process of ending well without an abrupt exit that leaves you feeling uncomfortable.

