Dear Louanne: I don’t want to go to work every day… should I consider leaving?

When is the right time to find a new job? I’ve been in my company for close to 13 years. There have been ups and downs and I was always very happy there until recently. Now it’s getting to the stage where I don’t want to get up in the morning and prepare for work. It was never like this before. Is it that I need a break from the job or a permanent break?

Hello PF,

Thank you for your very interesting letter. It sounds as though you’re going through some significant changes and taking stock of your life. This can be a time of possibilities, of change – a time of transition.

Being in transition is not an easy place and we do not want to stay in this unsettling emotional space for long. However, transition brings about change, a new adventure or a deepening understanding of self with insight and acceptance to one’s experience in life both professionally or personally.

Ultimately, you have three choices. You can make changes to the situation you are in, you can remain the same or you can leave. How to decide which option is the one best suited to you?

Some things to think about include reflecting on whether the issue lies with the company itself? You say that you have been very happy until very recently so has something or someone brought about unwelcome change?

Is it the job that no longer interests? Is it where you are in your life? Would you be happy doing the same job but somewhere else?

Our bodies can communicate an emotional conversation with us when we are unsure of how we feel or what we think. It is very interesting that you don’t want to get up in the morning to go to work. Headaches, muscle aches, exhaustion, struggling to concentrate are all notes to self that something isn’t right about our circumstances.

It sounds as though something very important has changed for you that causes you to feel unhappy in your current work. If your job, the company, colleagues, a new line manager start to make you feel bad about yourself then this can have a very negative impact on your emotional health and wellbeing.

Have you thought about what you might like to do instead of your current role? Have you considered your strengths and areas you can develop? Do you want to work for yourself rather than for a company? What makes you happy?

You don’t have to think through all these areas on your own. Indeed, it would be very helpful to identify a mentor or access a career coach and together identify the possibilities that are available to you. You could also plan for what training or development opportunities could add to the options you can consider.

It is a brave and courageous process to reflect on your career and to decide if you are being valued within your work environment, if you value yourself within your career. Whatever you decide, if it is to stay or go – Relate NI wishes you every success in your new adventure.

‘I’ve become more and more anxious and worried’

I’ve noticed myself become increasingly more anxious over the last few months. At first I thought it was lockdown and pandemic panic but now I’m not sure. I feel nervous in a work environment, and have started to turn down meeting friends to do things together. The thought of doing something outside my own home is making me feel a bit panicked. I don’t know how to deal with it, or control or improve it.

Hello RG,

Thank you so much for your very important letter. It isn’t easy to reach out for support when you are feeling anxious. The very experience of anxiety can diminish our sense of self-determination. Unless someone has known anxiety it can be challenging for another to understand how debilitating and unsettling it can be.

You mentioned noticing these feelings at the start of the pandemic and lockdown and you’re curious if there is something more to those feelings now that lockdown is easing and hopefully the pandemic is subsiding – yet your anxiety appears to be growing.

There’s no doubt that for nearly three years we have experienced and witnessed a collective trauma. We have faced a sustained existential crisis challenging our ideas around control, our identity, extreme isolation combined with the ultimate fear around death.

When we are afraid we turn in towards ourselves and go on high alert. We feel the fear in our bodies.

All our feelings, all our emotions are ways of communicating what is happening around us and to us. Some of our feelings are very enjoyable and we are secure in experiencing them – emotions like love, sex, hope, joy for example.

Other feelings are less comfortable. Feelings like fear, grief or anger and we may work hard to avoid these. We need them, though. The whole range of emotions available to us support our very survival.

During the pandemic and the different degrees of lockdown, you may have been living in a state of high alert, of hyper vigilance. You may be familiar with the terms ‘fight or flight’ responses (and there are more responses than this).

One of your ways of coping is to try to control your environment as much as possible to keep yourself safe. Consequently, you seem to be reducing the possibilities of perceived threat in work and with friends.

In many ways, you are working very hard to maintain your wellbeing, your sense of safety but the feelings of anxiety do not subside as no threat takes place.

I would like to invite you to consider talking further with a Relate NI therapist. Together, you can explore the impact on the relationship with yourself in the emotional fallout of Covid. Please let me assure you that this is a shared experience for many. You are not alone in your anxiety.

