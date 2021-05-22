Dear Louanne: ‘I got carried away with spending online during lockdown and now I need to stop!’

During the pandemic, I missed meeting my friends and going to the shops. I started buying a few things online and then got a bit carried away. I am buying something every day. It doesn’t usually cost a lot, but it’s become something I look forward to — a pick me up because life isn’t the same. But over the last year, I have spent a lot of money that could have gone elsewhere. I’m lucky to have a job so I can afford it, but I know I need to stop spending and start saving! Do I have a problem?

Hello NP

You are not alone in finding support and excitement during the pandemic with online shopping. Spending more time at home and online has led many people to find comfort and escape from the anxiety and stress, the fear and loneliness of lockdown with online shopping.

For those like yourself fortunate enough to have a job you may have found you have more disposable income as working from home saves on travel, parking, take-away coffees, lunch etc. All the usual outlets for pleasure like socialising, going to gigs, going to the gym have all been taken away leaving you with more time and more money to shop online. Shopping gives us the sense of having some power in this disempowering experience of lockdown. You order something, it arrives and you experience a feeling of satisfaction during a time when most other areas of your life are out of your control.

Online shopping might be the only opportunity to be spontaneous and the delivery of a parcel becomes the highlight of the day.

When does this coping strategy move away from something that self-soothes into something that is a problem?

Online shopping can become an issue when it starts to eat into your non-disposable income, your savings, starts to cause problems in your relationship (or is hidden from your relationship).

Now is the time to start developing some alternative coping strategies. You might like to try a new hobby or revisit an old one (as lockdown eases and opportunities begin to open up), or something as simple as going for a walk or a run, something that will give that feel good experience, will stimulate the endorphins and bring a different sense of control.

There are a few ways that you can support yourself including taking more control over your finances by keeping an eye on your expenditure. Create a plan around what is affordable and what is necessary to give you a chance to make informed decisions around what you are spending — rather than spending uncontrollably. When shopping online, pause for 24 hours before you pay for the items in the shopping cart.

Have a think about the relationship you have with money. How was money managed in your family when you were a child? What was the financial situation of your family?

If you notice some patterns around beliefs and behaviours with money in your family that you are repeating it may help you to start to understand some of the underlying messages of self-soothing with gifts or a sense of meaning being communicated through material objects etc.

If you find that there is more to the online shopping than putting in place a financial plan or exerting a bit of organised self-discipline, then please seek some formal support early.