Dear Louanne: ‘I’m ready to get married to my partner but not to be a stepmother’

I am in a relationship with a man who has two children from a previous marriage. He has custody of them so they’ve been around throughout our relationship – they’re great to be with. My partner wants us to get married and I’m excited at the thought of it, but I don’t think I’m ready to be a stepmother. I don’t spend every night at his/their home so I’m worried about the transition from living there full time. So far we’ve all only seen the best in each other!

Dear KW,

Thank you for your letter. You are being very insightful to reflect on the changes that being married or living together will bring to your relationship before you make a significant life decision.

As you say, so far you have seen the best of each other. Spending every day and night together gives you an awareness of what your partner is like when frustrations emerge.

It sounds as though you plan to move into your partner and his children’s home - how do you make it feel like a home that you all share and has something of your personality as well?

Are you bringing some of your favourite belongings, furniture, bedding from your home and will there be space for it?

Think about how you create routines together. What nights do you cook separately and will there be evenings when you like to cook together, for example? How do you organise the chores together and as a family?

What about money? Have you both talked about how you will organise yourselves financially as a couple? Do you set up a joint account, who pays for what?

No two people are the same. When you’re dating you can make good use of distance to avoid conflict and arguments. One partner’s messiness with clothes strewn about the floor meets another’s colour coded, carefully folded sock drawer when you start to live together.

There’s one thing marrying or moving in with the person you love that takes some adjustment but when there are children involved that brings a different dimension to the relationship altogether.

Very interestingly you say that you are not sure if you are ready to be a step mother. Your feelings of doubt indicate that you are aware that this role will bring a very different perspective to the relationship with your partner.

You really don’t know what you are agreeing to and there is no way to truly know without living it. One thing is certain though, your pasts are very different. Most likely your past relationships are exactly that, your past. Your partner’s past is very much in his present and potentially in your present now as well.

You are not going to be marrying a man only, you are going to be joining an already formed family.

It is important that you and your partner take the time to have conversations about the family you will be creating together. Both of you will benefit from talking about parenting together and how you will support one another. There will be issues, there always are, but how you navigate these with open, helpful communication with a sense of goodwill enables protecting your relationship together.

Relate NI offer a very helpful pre-commitment course that supports meaningful communication around entering into a relationship.

‘Since moving home, my parents treat me like a child’

My relationship broke up a few months ago and I moved back home with my parents. There was no issue at all; they’re happy to have me back. But since we’ve been allowed out more to do things, I’ve noticed they’re checking in on me, or checking up on me! Asking when I’ll be home or who I’ll be with, as though I was still a teenager. I know they care and they’re not trying to get me to leave the home but I feel I’m regressing to being younger. How can I talk to them about this?

Hello LC,

I am sorry to hear about the ending of an important relationship for you. It sounds as though you have been through a lot in recent months.

While you are a grown up, with an adult life it is likely that your parents still see you as their child. It may be a challenge for them to think of you as an adult. Your parents love you and most likely will continue to think of you as their child, whatever age you are. You think of them as your parents.

I hear that you would like to be treated and respected as an adult by the other adults in the house (your parents). Do you think of them as adults?

Your parents have welcomed you home as you heal and recover from the ending of a relationship. Are you home as an adult? Paying rent, contributing to the cost of food, heat, electricity? Are you contributing to the shopping, cooking, cleaning and so on?

It may have been easier for your parents to consider you an adult when you were out of the family home. Returning can cause some form of regression for both you and your parents.

The very high cost of living and now Covid and lockdown has brought about different benchmarks for maturity. It is no longer living independently or relationship status for example and more a state of mind that indicates emerging into adulthood.

As you have found, many parents are happy to have their adult children live with them. The adult children are good company, keeping family close in these times when the world feels threatening and unwelcome can be an experience that is cherished.

You are trying to move the relationship from the parent-child dynamic to establish a mutual adult-adult relationship. It is important that you all communicate about the expectations of living together.

Your parents may have certain rules for living in the family home. You need to know these and it may support your parents if you encourage open conversations around this.

Your parents value your happiness and wellbeing so you can communicate with them about what this means in living with them.

Remember, you are sharing the same living space. It’s likely your parents became used to you not being in their home and had a routine that worked well for them that did not include you. Be respectful of that. Their space is not your space.

