Dear Louanne: My girlfriend is still very close to her ex boyfriend… and it bothers me

It is never helpful to compare ourselves to others, especially our partner’s ex

There have been a few ups and downs and one of the things that bothers me is that she is still close friends with an ex partner. They were together a little over a year and are still great friends. She has assured me they’re only friends and that it’s me she cares about, and that she isn’t worried if I was still close friends with an ex – which I’m not. I want our relationship to work but I still worry that there’s more to their relationship.

GA

Hello GA,

Thank you for your letter. It can be quite a challenge dealing with exes, especially if the ex is your partner’s. Your relationship with your girlfriend sounds as though you both can communicate well with one another. You’ve already spoken to your girlfriend about the feelings you have regarding her contact with her ex and she has reassured you that you are the person that she cares about, you are the person that she wants to be with.

Your girlfriend has also said that she feels comfortable for you to have friendships with exes, though this has not been your experience with maintaining relationships.

When you spoke together about the friendship with your girlfriend’s ex I wonder did you agree on the boundaries of the friendship? It sounds as though the friendship is open and known – there are no secret meetings or texts. This is the sign of a healthy friendship with no ulterior motives.

You mention that you have been living together for a year and this is a time of adjustment for you both. Living together brings changes to a relationship as you get to know each other more deeply, as you bring together the different expectations and traditions to make a life together.

It is possible that the feelings that are troubling you about the friendship are more about your own insecurity and fears. It is never helpful to compare ourselves to others, especially our partner’s ex.

If you have been hurt in the past, try to remember that this is not the responsibility of your girlfriend. Do talk to your girlfriend about the hurt that you may have experienced, especially if it included a partner who was unfaithful.

Most people have a relationship in their past, have loved another. Usually people develop and grow from their experiences and become more interesting, insightful people. Your partner had a life before she met you and was able to end a relationship on good terms, is able to maintain and value relationships.

Are you willing to make an effort to get to know your girlfriends’ ex? Would it be possible to include them in a night out together?

Your girlfriend and her ex have managed to redefine their relationship and are now friends who are not a couple rather than a couple who are also friends.

You and your girlfriend are a couple and your couple relationship is the primary focus. It is possible for an ex to be part of your girlfriends’ life without taking away from the relationship she has with you.

‘Should I tell my husband about my affair?’

I had an affair and I haven’t told my husband – I don’t know whether I should. Our marriage has been on the rocks for some time but I do care for him. The other man came into my life unexpectedly, and though it was a brief affair, it was very much enjoyable and made me forget any problems in my marriage. I knew it wouldn’t last and I was fine with me. But now in my marriage I still feel unhappy but worried about telling my husband what I’ve done. It is over but I’m not sure our marriage can withstand what I’ve done.

C

Hello CM,

Thank you for your letter. I’m sorry to hear that you have been unhappy in your marriage for a while. Many people who are unfulfilled in their relationship look for comfort or distraction or validation in other areas of their life. This can be pursuing their work or their hobbies or an affair – anything that takes away and replaces the emotional connection to the relationship.

As you discovered, an affair brought you some excitement that made you forget about the problems in your marriage. Now that the affair has ended you are reminded that the troubles within your marriage remain.

When an affair becomes known it is a painful way of communicating that there are difficulties in the relationship. Often, the emotional fallout of the affair takes quite a lot of time to recover from before there is the emotional space and stability to look at what was the cause of the affair in the first place.

There are a few things for you to consider before you rush to make any decisions. You used an interesting phrase to describe your marriage as being ‘on the rocks’, which is a phrase that usually means a relationship is over. I wonder if this is how you feel?

You wonder if your marriage could survive the disclosure of the affair. Sometimes people do things within a relationship knowing that it will bring about the end because that is what they would like to happen.

The experience of the affair might give you impetus you need to leave your relationship.

If you think that the relationship has run its course then you can talk to your husband about ending the marriage.

Separating is an emotional time for both you and your husband, even if it is something that you both decide is what you want.

Perhaps you remain unsure if the relationship is over and there is a possibility of a future together. Painful though it may be an affair can support your relationship in moving to a mutually nourishing and rewarding partnership. You and your husband will need to work together to reflect and explore the challenges within the relationship that brought the affair about.

You do not have to have these conversations alone. Relate NI offers counselling to support you both, or individually in finding a way forward, to help you both understand your relationship together and identify the hopes you share for a future, whether that is as a couple or separately.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org