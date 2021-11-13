Dear Louanne: ‘My husband has an emotional connection with another woman – how do I react?’

You need to talk to your partner about what this relationship means for your marriage

I discovered that my husband wasn’t cheating on me but had been spending time with another woman. He says nothing sexual happened and I believe him, but he was having meals with this new friend and not telling me about it. It came out because another person had spotted the two of them together and mentioned it to me. I asked him and he said it was an emotional thing, he connected with her emotionally. I don’t know how to talk to him about it – but I want to ask what it could mean for our marriage.

WK

Hello WK,

Thank you for your letter. You are absolutely right to wish to talk to your husband about what this relationship means for your marriage.

When people think of affairs the first thing that comes to mind is sexual intimacy outside an agreed monogamous relationship. This is often the benchmark for infidelity.

What about other relationships outside a committed, monogamous couple? Within a healthy and helpful relationship no one expects a partner to fulfil every need of the other. Various relationships enhance and enrich our experiences of life, friendships, professional colleagues, family members and so on all contribute meaningfully to different parts of our personality.

An important friendship may be with a person you really like, love even, who you trust and respect and hope to be involved in your life. A friendship is not a sexually exciting relationship and is a person known to your partner, who may also be included in your life with your partner.

This is a distinct difference between a friendship and an emotional affair. An emotional affair is hidden, it is with a person that is not involved, known or included openly in the couple relationship.

An emotional affair is a relationship where emotional investment takes away from the emotional intimacy of the committed partnership. This level of engagement with another erodes the couple intimacy, which may create a distance between the partners, leaving a sense of separation, loneliness and alienation within the relationship.

There are many reasons that can contribute to an emotional affair happening. Perhaps the pressures of work bring a person in close proximity to a colleague, spending time together on a project grows into something more.

Sometimes a partner spends a lot of time alone and meets another person at a social event, at the gym or picking up the kids at school. If your relationship has hit a stage of ebbing rather than flowing so meeting someone who listens attentively, is interested in you can feel very affirming.

For many people, an emotional affair is a very similar experience to a sexual affair with feelings of betrayal and mistrust.

Sometimes an emotional affair, like a sexual affair, is a cry for help. It is a way of drawing attention to the challenges experienced within a relationship.

However, working through an emotional affair (while painful) can and often does bring a couple closer together.

Relate NI can support you and your husband to navigate these conversations, to gain a deeper understanding of what is happening in your relationship and find ways to support developing and nurturing your relationship if that is what you both would like.

“My wife has road rage – how can I get her to slow down?”

My wife is a very aggressive driver and it’s beginning to scare me, not just when I’m in the car alone with her, but when she takes our children to school each morning. She passed her test a few years ago and at the beginning, she was calm and her driving was excellent. Now, she’s developed so many bad habits and she’s angry throughout any drive. She shouts, uses the horn, and always drives too close to the car in front. I’ve tried to gently suggest she slow down but she doesn’t listen!

AC

Dear AC,

Thank you for your letter. I’m sorry to hear that your wife’s driving is causing difficulty. It sounds very stressful and worrying. I wonder what is happening to change your wife from being a calm driver to one that is potentially dangerous.

There are many interesting aspects to couples and their driving arrangements. It can be a fascinating insight to the interplay between two people in a relationship. There are complex negotiations taking place with each journey – who drives and when, who sits where, what music is listened to, which route to take.

In heterosexual couples who share responsibilities for housework, childcare, financial contributions to the family home you will still find that when it comes to driving they sometimes revert to some sort of 1950’s scenario with the man driving and the woman as passenger.

Your car needs to be a safe space for the people within it but also for other road users as well. Your wife, as with every driver, has a responsibility to protect you and other people on the road.

You have spoken of trying to have a gentle conversation with your wife about her slowing down. I wonder if this conversation takes place within the car, while she is driving. If so, she may not be very receptive at this time.

Would you consider having the conversation at a separate time, away from driving, so that you can both focus on the issues?

There are a couple of very important concerns about your wife’s driving. One is that you don’t feel safe when she is driving and the second one is that she doesn’t seem to care that you don’t feel safe and fear for your children when she’s driving.

Most people are not particularly open to be told that they’re a ‘bad driver’ so it is helpful to take responsibility for your own feelings, explaining calmly that you don’t feel safe in the car with some of her driving habits.

You mentioned that previously your wife has been an excellent driver so would it be helpful to consider other areas of your lives together. Is your wife under duress and feeling anxious, is her stress coming out while driving?

Are there practical arrangements that can be considered? Supporting each other to make sure you leave enough time for journeys. Can you both contribute to organising the school run, for example, do you both set out the school uniforms, the packed lunches, checking school bags etc? It may help to support each other on each journey.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org