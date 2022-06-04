Dear Louanne… The cost-of-living crisis is putting a strain on our relationship, what can we do about it?

I’m so stressed about rising prices and fearful that my partner and I won’t have enough money to live. Not even live a comfortable way, but just enough to live on and pay our bills without having to compromise what we spend our money on. The news of rising costs is really stressing us out and putting a strain on our relationship.

LP

Hello LP

I am very sorry to hear about the financial pressures you and your partner are facing. This is a widespread problem.

Before the current cost-of-living crisis (perhaps, more accurately, the expression could be the ‘cost-of-greed crisis’), money and financial management was often an area of disagreement in relationships.

Many of us were never taught how to budget, for example, while in some families it is considered rude to discuss money.

These traditions are not very supportive as you grow up and try to navigate your personal financial management. It’s just as unhelpful to then try to organise a joint budget with a partner.

While the financial crisis is frightening, it is important to take care of the relationship that you share by facing the challenges together, as a partnership, as allies.

You both need to be open and honest about what money is coming in. Think of the resources that you both have as being ‘ours’ — not ‘yours’ or ‘mine’.

Think of the financial crisis as a problem that you both are battling together, rather than blaming one another and fighting each other.

While you are a couple, you are also individuals within that couple.

Think about your own personal relationship with money. Sometimes one partner is a saver and the other is a spender.

Money in a relationship is not a stand-alone entity. It is connected to how you communicate with each other, how you show love and commitment to one another. It will test how you can balance your individual wants with the couple’s needs.

I really encourage you to seek some help. There are some fantastic organisations who can support you in different ways.

Citizens Advice can offer guidance on debt, as well as benefits that you may be entitled to.

Make sure that you receive all the benefits that are rightfully yours. In 2021, more than 7m people across the UK missed out on more than £15bn of benefits they were entitled to.

Christians Against Poverty is a fantastic charity committed to supporting all people with free advice on debt, negotiating with creditors to arrange affordable payments and financial management. It is open to everyone and you don’t have to be a Christian to access its support.

In the end, we live in a rich country and no one should be trying to struggle to make ends meet.

There is enough for everyone’s need but not for everyone’s greed. Get in touch with your political representative with community activists — working people cannot pay for the excesses of the few.

Dear Louanne,

I have a friend and it feels like if you’ve done one thing, she’s done it too — but better in some way. It doesn’t matter what it is — going somewhere on holiday, being in a relationship, buying clothes, being dumped — she will have a bigger and better or more elaborate story. She’s always been like this to some extent, but it’s gotten worse as we’ve gotten older.

SC

Hello SC

Many people have the experience of the one-upper in their lives. Perhaps it is a relative or a coworker or, like you, with a friend.

People who behave in this way are not a lot of fun to be around. They don’t want to celebrate your achievements. They seem to want to diminish your light as though, by you shining, it devalues them in some way.

One-upmanship can emanate from many different kinds of inner struggles. Your friend might be very competitive, might suffer from very poor self-concept; they might have a problem with lying or they may be socially awkward.

The socially awkward one-upper cannot read the social cues. They believe that people are enjoying their stories and overestimate the level of audience satisfaction in listening to their adventures. They completely miss or underestimate the annoyance that their listeners may feel.

The one-upper who is motivated by competition is not being very sophisticated, as most people understand that story-topping is generally rude and off-putting.

There are a number of approaches that you can adopt to manage your friend’s one-upmanship, including accepting that this is always going to be part of the conversation. You can use humour to manage it by counting how many times your friend outdoes everyone’s story and just not take it personally or seriously.

Invest in your own sense of self and value your own accomplishments. Don’t be tempted to compete. There will always be someone who has more, done more, seen more than us, but what is the point in comparing? There’s only one you with your hopes and dreams and experiences.

If you are starting to find that your friend’s behaviour is eroding your sense of goodwill towards them, it may be time for some healthy and kind communication.

You can explain to them that you want both of you to enjoy sharing experiences, that you care about theirs and you would like to feel they are interested in yours too.

If, however, you have come to the conclusion that your friend is simply a domineering and aggressive show-off, it may be time to put some distance between you both. Spending time with people who enjoy your company as much as you enjoy theirs, who nourish you and are interested in who you are, is much more fun.

