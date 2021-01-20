Decades-long war mystery finally solved: Family’s relief as fate of Portadown SAS hero who died in WWII is revealed
Revelations about the true fate of a SAS hero from Portadown who died in a mission into occupied France in 1944 have brought closure at last for his family. Linda Stewart talks to relatives of Lance Corporal Howard Lutton about the circumstances of his death
Linda Stewart
More than 70 years after the end of World War Two, an elderly man in Australia is still grieving over the loss of his big brother in an SAS mission into occupied France in July 1944.