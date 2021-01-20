Decades-long war mystery finally solved: Family’s relief as fate of Portadown SAS hero who died in WWII is revealed

Revelations about the true fate of a SAS hero from Portadown who died in a mission into occupied France in 1944 have brought closure at last for his family. Linda Stewart talks to relatives of Lance Corporal Howard Lutton about the circumstances of his death

Memories: (from far left) SAS hero Lance Corporal Howard Lutton and his brothers Geordie and Willie

Linda Stewart Wed 20 Jan 2021 at 20:10