Denim prices: Tips on picking up the perfect pair of jeans

Aine Toner spills the jeans on denim prices

When it comes to a wardrobe staple, denim is key — and specifically a perfectly fitting pair of jeans. What’s great is that most websites will have a guide to the perfect jeans fit so you won’t get mixed up between wide leg, skinny and everything in between.

In this week’s pricewatch, we’ve opted — as far as possible — for the least expensive pair from each brand. It’s not always possible: for example, we couldn’t find a pair of wide leg jeans from Dunnes in their usual range, meaning the £45 high waisted ones from the Paul Costelloe range look significantly different in price.

Speaking of Dunnes, its most affordable denim is great but there are some options to upgrade your fit if that’s your thing. The Gallery brand, exclusive to Dunnes, offers define and lift jeans for £25, a cost of up to £8 more per pair.

It’s worth noting the Tesco prices are for a new denim collection from F&F which is due to drop in-store and online from the beginning of September. That said, current prices won’t be widely different from what is currently in store.

Matalan has an affordable range of Everyday Essentials which includes items such as T-shirts, joggers, trousers, blouses and jeans. You can pick up a bargain pair for a little over a tenner, but there are plenty of options if you’re willing to part with a wee bit more cash. We’ve opted for Matalan’s own brand denim here, but on its website, you can also purchase jeans from Wrangler, Jack and Jones and Lee. The brand also has a lot of discounts online, so the prices you see here could be less expensive when you log on.

Similarly, the Tu website offers not just own branded jeans in a range of fits and colours but also denim options from Sosandar (at the time of checking, saving up to a third on the RRP) and Brakeburn.

Turning to M&S and its denim range is made with responsibly sourced cotton and less water.

Offering a range of styles, yes, the price are more expensive than what you’d pay for but there’s also a lot of choice when it comes to cost. The brand offers Magic Fit denim, a premium bi-stretch fabric for comfort and support — but if fit is important this may be the one for you. Denim is also available in a range of candy colours… who says jeans just have to be blue?

Turning to Asda and much like M&S’s Magic Fit, the supermarket offers Wonderfit, sourced as responsible cotton. By choosing the brand’s cotton products, you’re supporting its investment in Better Cotton’s mission. There are plenty of bargains to be found online at Asda: the day we checked, there were high waisted skinny jeans for £5 and Wonderfit skinny jeans reduced from £20 to £12.

For all online purchases, note that in-store availability, prices and promotions may vary from those online.