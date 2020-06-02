Derry twins Aoife and Adam (3) saw beloved dad die from a massive heart attack at 29 ... now their mum wants you to send them a birthday card to help heal their grief
She fought valiantly to save her young husband Thomas's life when he collapsed at their home. The young Northern Ireland widow tells Leona O'Neill how she is now finding the strength to carry on
By Leona O'Neill
A young widow who battled to try to save her 29-year-old husband after he suffered a massive heart attack at their Londonderry home has asked the public for a poignant favour - to send the couple's heartbroken three-year-old twins a birthday card later this month.