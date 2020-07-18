Derry writer Susannah Dickey hopes darkly witty novel makes us think about what's consensual... and what isn't

Susannah Dickey's first book about a young woman navigating a difficult path to adulthood features a shocking rape scene. She tells Linda Stewart why she wrote it

Susannah Dickey has been an avid reader since she was a child

The route to adulthood can be a rocky one, and none more so than that of the unnamed 29-year-old Northern Irish protagonist of Tennis Lessons, the darkly funny debut novel by talented young author Susannah Dickey.