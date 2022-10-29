Derry YouTube ghost hunters Jason Dunne and Kim Quigley on their supernatural profession: ‘The whole time there I felt that I was being watched… when I turned round there was someone in the window’
What’s it like when your day job is dealing with the paranormal? Weekend finds out more
Gillian Halliday
Derry's historic city walls will come alive with more than 100,000 Halloween revellers this weekend – all keen to experience what is widely regarded as one of the world’s best destinations for celebrating the Old Pagan Celtic festival of Samhain – when the ghosts of the dead are said to return to walk the earth for one night.