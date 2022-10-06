Design business at Hydebank Wood College encouraging employers to ‘look past the crime and look at the person’

Operations Director of Advantage Foundation, Julie, talks about Mugshots; a print business at Hydebank Wood College and Women's Prison

“Behind the conviction, there is a person, each with a unique story as to how they came to find themselves with a criminal conviction,” says Julie (who prefers to give her first name), Operations Director of Advantage Foundation.

Julie (39) came to be involved with design business Mugshots after taking a leap of faith in 2019.

“Three and a half years ago, I took a decision to take a massive change of direction with my career,” Julie explains.

“Having predominantly spent my time working in medical device sales, I saw a business development executive post advertised with Advantage Foundation for their social enterprise, Mugshots. I jumped at the chance to get involved in the third sector and learn more about social enterprises and the benefits they have to the community.

“I then moved into a project manager post. This was for our Quest project which delivers the Open College Network Level 1 award in Employability Skills to 26 young offenders a year and work experience for the young guys in Mugshots; our print and design social enterprise based inside Hydebank Wood College and Women’s Prison.

“I was then responsible for the successful delivery of this European Social Fund funded project and for generating new business for Mugshots.

“In January 2021, I was promoted to operations director and so, as well as assuming the responsibilities above along with the help from my team, I also have co-responsibility for the overall management and direction of Advantage Foundation. This includes developing, managing and delivering Advantage’s business and operational plans.”

Founded in 2011, Mugshots is a print business that aims to break the re-offending cycle with young offenders.

“We print everything but money,” Julie jokes.

“What we cannot do in-house, we out-source and work with some fantastic suppliers.

“As a social enterprise, 100% of our profits are reinvested into our business. We have a bursary fund that is to help support young offenders who have completed our training and then been released from custody.

“They can access this to support their journey into further education, training or employment. The reason the bursary fund is focused on these areas is because there is evidence to show that by gaining employment or further skills for the workplace will reduce the likelihood of someone reoffending.

“People with convictions face many barriers when trying to enter or re-enter the workplace, so many use this bursary to start up their own small business or go self-employed. We can support them on this journey by purchasing work tools.

“We also provide bursary support for training required to enter the construction industry, or work tools for labouring jobs. Driving lessons and theory tests are also very important to help overcome barriers to employment. Our stats show that our project, hands on practical work experience whilst in custody and through the gate support, reduces the re-offending chances of the young men we work with. This ultimately then reduces victims of crime and helps to make our communities safer.”

Julie encourages people to support the social enterprise by considering Mugshots when making a printing order. The team can reproduce designs onto a wide range of surfaces, from stationery to clothing, key rings, coasters, mugs and a lot more besides.

“We would ask anyone who is looking some printed merchandise to get in touch for a quote,” Julie says.

“By supporting a social enterprise, you are helping contribute to positive change. You are helping to empower communities and create opportunities for vulnerable people often marginalised from our society.

“These young offenders are working to a release date and so we want to ensure we are helping give them a chance to become positive contributors to society and our communities.

“We want to ensure they don’t go onto reoffend and create more victims of crime.”

Mugshots

Since changing careers, Julie has also undergone a change of mindset.

“Having not worked in this sector before and coming with my own pre-conceived ideas on the criminal justice system and why young people commit crime, I can honestly say that my views have changed, and I am much more aware of why projects like ours are important and can’t give up on this cohort of society,” the operations director explains.

“Are we going to change everyone we work with? No, but if we can ensure the reoffending rate is reduced, then we will ensure there are less victims of crime. I work for a company whose focus is to improve the lives of marginalised young people and unleash the opportunity in them to go onto to do and be better.”

To employers who is hesitant about hiring a person post-conviction, Julie encourages them to focus on the individual, instead of on the crime.

“I would ask them to go and check out Ban the Box Campaign in Northern Ireland,” she says.

“Get involved in some of the webinars and learn more about the benefits of removing the: ‘Have you got a criminal conviction?’ question from their application forms.

“We often let our minds go to the extreme when we think about people with convictions. We often forget that behind the conviction, there is a person, each with a unique story as to how they came to find themselves with a criminal conviction.

“It is important to remember, it isn’t the crime that dictates how long someone needs to disclose their conviction for, but the sentence that was handed down by the courts, and The Rehabilitation of Offenders (NI) Order 1978 has different requirements than that in UK, so there is already an unfair discrimination to people with a criminal conviction competing for work in Northern Ireland.

“I’d ask employers to look past the crime and look at the person. I’d ask employers to remember — for example — someone cautioned twenty years ago, when they were twelve years old, will still have this on their record and can currently routinely be disclosed by Access NI on an Enhanced Disclosure Certificate. I’d ask them to think: ‘Is this fair? And should we tar all of those with a criminal conviction with the same brush?’

Julie concludes: “Some of the guys [that we work with] haven’t had a chance to think about a positive future or a life away from crime; however, by supporting Mugshots you really can - place an order and change a life’.”

For more information on the social enterprise Mugshots, please visit www.mugshotsprintni.com