Designer Paul Costelloe: 'It really makes you realise how lucky you are just to be working'
He’s one of Britain and Ireland’s best known designers and though Paul Costelloe shows no signs of slowing down, he’s adapting his work for a virtual audience
Aine Toner
"It's like making a Ben Hur or The Ten Commandments in one day." That's how designer Paul Costelloe describes his AW21 fashion collection which debuted as an online show just two weeks ago. "It's a new experience, doing virtual shows. You have to become more camera orientated and keep the budget down because situations are pretty tough at the moment so you use your brain a little bit."