Diana Wilkinson, former NI tennis champ who went on to coach Spurs player is serving up ace thrillers inspired by some of the ladies she met on court
Wimbledon should have been starting on Monday but was cancelled due to Covid-19. However, one Belfast-born author, who went on to set up three tennis schools across North London, tells Linda Stewart why her thriller, 4 Riverside Close, will prove a perfect match for fans of the sport.
Diana Wilkinson has been thrilled to have her son James (23) home during lockdown. He had just completed a gap year, taking in Australia, Vietnam, Thailand and South Africa and was just starting to look for work when everything shut down.