Does my bump look big in this? Why I love the idea of maternity shapewear

As Kim Kardashian launches her new range of support underwear for mums-to-be, critics say they're designed to 'hide' pregnant bodies. But Kate Wills, who's expecting herself, can't wait to get her hands on them

It can feel like her every move breaks the internet, so it's unsurprising that when Kim Kardashian announced on Saturday that she was launching a range of shapewear for pregnant women she encountered an avalanche of criticism. We discovered that the latest addition to her best-selling Skims underwear line would be 'Maternity Solutionwear', which Kim claimed would "offer the best in comfort and support for your changing body during and after pregnancy."