Dr Lindsay Broadbent: Meet the Covid scientist with a sideline in stand-up

Research scientist Dr Lindsay Broadbent (33) has become a familiar face during the pandemic, informing and helping us understand Covid-19. She talks about growing ‘mini-lungs’, vaccines, working hands-on with the virus and performing stand-up comedy

Q First and foremost, you’re a scientist, but in the past 18 months, you and your Queen’s University colleagues have been thrust into the spotlight to explain Covid-19 and the work being done to prevent it from spreading. How have you found the media attention?