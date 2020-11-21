Dublin's Bloody Sunday centenary: Co Armagh soldier forgotten victim of day of bloodshed

Centenary of Co Armagh soldier abducted and shot by IRA

This weekend marks the centenary of Dublin's 'Bloody Sunday' or as the British referred to it as 'Black Sunday' during the Anglo-Irish War. The day began when 15 men were shot dead, many of them intelligence agents who were systematically targeted for their effectiveness at disrupting the IRA's war. Given the pattern of the conflict it was highly likely that a reprisal would follow. As it transpired, one did arrive in brutal fashion at Croke Park during a Dublin versus Tipperary GAA football game. Security forces turned up at the ground and engaged the crowd (and some players) with gunfire resulting in the deaths of 14 civilians. By the end of the day 32 people had been killed in Dublin in what has become one of the most notorious episodes in Irish history.