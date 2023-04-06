Easter egg price checker: Searching for a chocolatey bargain in NI supermarkets

Is it possible to pick up a bargain for our chocolate loving loved ones? Aine Toner investigates

There are bargains to be had as regards Easter treats — © Getty Images

Specific supermarket deals vary but there are good bargains to be found, all the better if you have many eggs to purchase.

It’s Easter egg buying time and supermarket shelves are filled to the brim (and have been for months) with chocolatey options.

For the main, large sized Easter eggs are similarly priced across the four supermarkets featured.

In Tesco, smaller sized eggs — up to approximately 127g — are priced £1.25 but if you’re a Clubcard user, you’ll get cracking for just £1 each.

Larger eggs — around 200-300g — are retailing for £5 but reach for your Clubcard and you’ll secure them for just £3.50 each.

In Sainsbury’s, selected Taste the Difference eggs have up to £2 off original prices.

That’s 25% off a deliciously decadent treat for April 9, with prices at £6.

Sainsbury’s also has deals for brands such as Lindt, Thorntons and Ferrero Rocher, with discounts from £1 to £4.50 depending on egg choice.

There are discounts too on Free From Easter options such as Moo Free Mikey Bunny Lemon Fizz (£3 from £3.95) and Sainsbury’s Free From Billie the Choc Bunny (£3.20 from £3.50)

Asda has several deals on Easter eggs depending on your need (and chocolate love).

Currently, you can get four large Easter eggs bundle for £10 — including some old favourites like Crème Egg, Buttons and Mini Eggs. It’s a small saving of £2 but well, it’s chocolate and a saving.

There are also two giant eggs for £8 available from Asda. The latter usually retail at £4.50 each and include options from Reese’s and Cadbury’s plus a special Peppa Pig gift set.

Also, if you’re wanting to gift a smaller but perfectly formed choc treat to your little chicks, Asda has a range of Easter products that are two for £2. These include small Easter eggs that retail normally for £1.25 and feature characters such as Hey Duggee and Paw Patrol.

Additionally, though there individual Easter eggs are running to more expense in Iceland stores, the company has a four for £10 offer online.

Like the Asda offer, it’s a great opportunity to buy in bulk if needed — and in Iceland’s case, it’s a saving of £6 than buying four in store. The offer includes a huge range of chocolate lover favourites such as Maltesers, Galaxy and Celebrations.