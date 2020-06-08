Eastern promise? As political turmoil sweeps Hong Kong what life is like for Northern Ireland people who have set up home there
As Hong Kong faces a controversial new security law that could erode the region's freedoms, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped in to offer many of its residents visa-free refuge in the UK. Three people from NI, who have made their home in the former British colony, tell Linda Stewart how they feel about their future there
By Linda Stewart
Hong Kong is back in the headlines as tens of thousands of demonstrators in the former British colony defied a ban to hold a mass vigil for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing where, on June 4, 1989, troops opened fire on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing.