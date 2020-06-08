Eastern promise? As political turmoil sweeps Hong Kong what life is like for Northern Ireland people who have set up home there

As Hong Kong faces a controversial new security law that could erode the region's freedoms, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stepped in to offer many of its residents visa-free refuge in the UK. Three people from NI, who have made their home in the former British colony, tell Linda Stewart how they feel about their future there

Finbarr and Colleen Bermingham

By Linda Stewart Mon 8 Jun 2020 at 09:03