Eight practical steps to help you take control of your digital life and protect your privacy

Every day, it feels like technology is becoming a part of another aspect of our daily lives. From new social media sites and smartwatches to speakers that turn on our lights and fridges that tell us when we’re out of milk, it can feel like we’re losing control. These tools are ostensibly “free” but we’re paying with another currency: our data. These big tech companies track our every move, and they let companies use all that information to send you adverts. Advertisers are their real customers. We’re their product. Fear not, there are still some options to protect your privacy.