Enniskillen 35 years on from the Poppy Day bombing: ‘People that should have been there but weren’t, are wondering why am I still alive?’

Niamh Campbell speaks to an Enniskillen community on how it copes living under shadow of an IRA bombing atrocity 35 years on

Rev David Cupples, minister of Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, reflects on the 35th anniversary of the Poppy Day bomb. Rev Cupples presided over six of the victims' funerals. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Niamh Campbell Sat 12 Nov 2022 at 09:00