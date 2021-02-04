Entrepreneurial spirit alive and well for those working in historic Townsend Street area of Belfast

In the 1800s Townsend Street in west Belfast was, quite literally, the street at the end of the town. But when Robert Shipboy MacAdam and brother James set up the Soho Foundry, his ingenuity and imagination knew no bounds. In 1884, his design for a steam engine, the largest ever produced in Ireland and capable of pumping an incredible 10,000 gallons of water per minute, ended up in Egypt as part of the Nile's irrigation system.