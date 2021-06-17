Escape to the country… Northern Irish style

Arlene Harris speaks to two people who made the decision to move with their families from built-up streets to a different pace of life in rural surroundings

For many urbanites the image of a little cottage with roses growing around the door is a utopian dream. Of course, there are likely to be very few properties like this in real life and if we are being honest with ourselves, with our busy lives and active families, a small dwelling like this may not suit the practicalities of modern life. And indeed, for many people, city living is the dream.