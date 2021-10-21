Ex-BBC journalist Andy West: ‘I’d have panic attacks reading the news... now I’ve found writing books is what I should be doing’

Ex-BBC NI journalist Andy West talks to Gail Walker about his mental health woes when working as a reporter, appearing on Big Brother, and his new novel based on true events in Belfast

Rollercoaster ride: Andy West outside the BBC in Belfast

Gail Walker Thu 21 Oct 2021 at 07:00