Ex-UVF man Billy McCurrie: 'What happened to me was tragic, but you can't justify taking life'

In the last of our trilogy of interviews with ex-terrorists who have found God to varying degrees, Billy McCurrie discusses sin and forgiveness

Finding faith: Billy McCurrie left prison in 1985, got married and later became a pastor

Gail Walker Sat 24 Oct 2020 at 08:28