Ex-UVF man Bobby Mathieson on his path to redemption: 'I told myself I was evil, that I'd be better off dead but God saved me'

From prison to pulpit: The first of three interviews with ex-terrorists who have found God to varying degrees. Former UVF man Bobby Mathieson opens up about the mental torture he endured after he took a life and his path to redemption

Changed man: Bobby Mathieson at home

Gail Walker Thu 22 Oct 2020 at 08:13