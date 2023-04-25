Exercising in pregnancy: what’s best for the bump

Chartered physiotherapist Caitriona Quinn advises on the physical and psychological benefits of getting moving

Get creative when it comes to finding an exercise that works for you

“Exercising during pregnancy has so many benefits for both mother and baby,” explains Caitriona Quinn, co-creator of The Bump Room, a business offering fitness and well-being classes both in-person and online to pregnant and post-natal women.

“There are so many physical benefits, from enhancing mood and increasing energy levels and sleep quality, to helping with the management of different aches and pains as well as being known for reducing the risks of medical issues such as high blood pressure and gestational diabetes.”

While the physical benefits are huge, women often see emotional and psychological benefits from exercising, including a growth in confidence in what the body is capable of and reduced fear and anxiety around pregnancy and labour.

What type of exercise is recommended in pregnancy?

The general advice is that for women with an uncomplicated pregnancy: guidelines recommend: 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity aerobic activity; pelvic floor and muscle strengthening exercises. Modification of some exercises may be required and warning signs should be provided to cease activity (e.g. persistent dizziness, vaginal bleeding).

Activities that should be avoided are advised if there was a high risk of falling or collision.

(*Public health guidelines for physical activity during pregnancy from around the world: a scoping review BJSM)

Women who may not have exercised prior to pregnancy but who are looking to exercise at a higher intensity can benefit from a medical review/screening but women who are new to exercise can begin to start gradually and can chat to a professional or one of The Bump Room team to determine the best type of exercise and get advice and a plan for them to progress to the level recommended in the guidelines.

What concerns do women have about exercising when pregnant?

“What we see at the Bump Room is that women can initially require guidance and reassurance. Before attending they will fill out a health screening form and we run through any issues/concerns they have at the start of the class. Women definitely feel more confident and trust our instructors as we are all Chartered Physiotherapists and we create a safe space for them to exercise and feel empowered to move,” explains Caitriona.

“If women haven’t been very active prior to their pregnancy, they are often worried about starting to exercise and can be uncertain and fearful of moving. Women are often surprised at the capabilities of their pregnant bodies.”

“We have women attending from early in their second trimester right to their due dates and what really empowers and motivates the ladies who join is to see a woman at 35+ weeks pregnant perform the aerobics/squats/lunges in the class, it gives them great confidence to see that they too can do it.

“Some women have concerns around musculoskeletal aches/pains that can arise during pregnancy. But thanks to The Bump Room’s physiotherapy knowledge, experience and expertise, they are able to advise women on how to manage these symptoms and when to seek further review etc.

“We can modify a lot of the exercises in the class for women with specific issues like pelvic or lower back pain. We have a Finding Relief class online now too, specifically designed for keeping women with pelvic pain moving.”

Get creative when it comes to finding an exercise that works for you

Why is pregnancy still a time of declining activity levels?

There are barriers to exercising for women and that includes fatigue, especially in the first and third trimesters, which can impact our ability to partake in exercise. The second barrier the team at The Bump Room often encounter is fear — not knowing the benefits and being afraid of doing something wrong.

Women also reference lack of time as another barrier, especially if they have other kids at home, as well as a lack of support. There is an overarching lack of understanding too, in terms of benefits or what is safe to do. In addition, the cost of equipment needs and clothing or paying for classes can also play a factor in exercise prevention. And finally, dealing with symptoms like pelvic girdle pain or vulvar varicosities can be a major barrier, as well as lack of prioritising self-care. Mothers and women are not unknown for putting themselves to the bottom of their priority lists.

How can women overcome these barriers?

— Recognise what your needs are and remember the saying, you can’t fill from an empty cup. Pregnancy is an endurance event – preparation is needed.

— Share your needs with others. It is so important that moms can take that time for themselves away from their other children to focus on themselves and to have some precious bump bonding time too.

— Ask for help - make requests for what you need from family and friends. Weave your support network during pregnancy (helps to have in place postnatally too!)

— Priorities yourself and reap the benefits of feeling physically strong for the pregnancy and beyond

— Get creative. Look for a pregnancy class in your area, what type of class would suit your needs? Pilates / yoga / fitness classes or you may have to look at online options if nothing is available locally.

— Listen to your body, trust what your body needs/trust your own instincts e.g. to rest vs exercise especially if you are suffering with Pelvic pain. Modify your exercise as required: if you are low in energy a nice stretchy movement class may benefit you more than a moderate intensity workout. You will never regret a workout no matter what shape it takes!

The Bump Room is all about supporting and connecting women as they navigate their pregnancy, post-natal and motherhood experience. From the first glimpse of that beautiful bump to the weeks, months and even years after baby’s arrival, The Bump Room’s physiotherapists help support, motivate and reassure women through movement, education and advice. www.thebumproom.ie.