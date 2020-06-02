Facing the unknown: What will life be like for NI's coronavirus 'shielders'?
Around 80,000 people in Northern Ireland are shielding. Five of them tell Leona O'Neill about their worries for the future after lockdown
Father-of-one Conor Shields (54) hasn't been out of his house in 13 weeks. The chief executive of the Community Arts Partnership, who lives in east Belfast with his wife and daughter (7), says he hopes measures will be put in place to allow shielders to integrate back into society safely.