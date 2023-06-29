Family of young north Belfast man who started mental health group pledge to continue his legacy

The family and friends of an inspirational young man are committed to carrying on his legacy of helping others with mental health issues after he lost his life to suicide.

Gerard Mullan (20) from north Belfast, died in May after a long battle with mental health issues and addiction.

However, despite his own struggles throughout his teenage years, Gerard found the strength to raise awareness on young people’s mental health and became an advocate and founding member of Voicing the Void; a community interest group set up during lockdown.

Gerard’s mother, Aine Mullan, and Voicing the Void’s CEO and Founding Member, Rory Doherty feel compelled to tell Gerard’s story in the hope that it will prevent further suicides happening in Northern Ireland.

“If we can just help one person by getting Gerard’s story out there,” Aine explained, “then we will be carrying on Gerard’s legacy”.

Gerard with Roman Kemp

Gerard was the youngest of three boys and is fondly remembered as the “life and soul” of the family.

“He first started having mental health problems when he was around 14, and that’s when he got involved with Rory at Quaker House Belfast and eventually became a founding member of Voicing the Void as well as a steering group member.”

“Gerard had a beautiful smile and such an infectious laugh and he helped so many people during their own darkest days despite everything he was going through himself” Aine said.

“He always found a way to pick you up and it was through his warm charisma that he was able to do so.

“He touched the lives of so many people and that was really evident at his wake when young people, whom I’d never met before, told me about how Gerard had helped them get through tough times.”

Gerard got involved with Voicing the Void shortly after an attempt to end his own life in 2019.

Rory explained: “Gerard had a story to tell, and he wanted to share it. We worked alongside Gerard and supported him over the years and when he was ready to share his story, we provided him with an opportunity to share it.

“His story was incredibly powerful and touched the lives of thousands of people.”

Gerard’s motto was ‘Live to inspire others’ and both Aine and Rory are making it their priority to share Gerard’s message and continue his work.

Aine hopes to give talks to young people at Voicing the Void on the aftermath and devastation of losing a loved family member to suicide.

“I think it’s important to open up and discuss the impact and ripple effect that Gerard’s death has had on not only me, but everyone who knew him.

“Obviously at this time, it’s still very raw, but my son helped me through some of my darkest days and I want to make him proud.

“Live to inspire others and #goodvibesonly were his two favourite quotes and it’s important we carry those messages on in his memory.”

Gerard Mullan

Gerard had a strong message of hope and recovery while talking in front of students at schools and at steering group sessions.

“He was going into secondary schools and promoting positive mental health strategies while sharing his own story and that is such a powerful tool he had” continued Rory.

“Gerard had turned his life around and appeared to be in a much better place so it did come as a massive shock to all of us when we received the news that he had taken his own life.”

A few months before Gerard decided to end his life he had been self-harming and on one occasion it was so bad that his mum had to call for an ambulance.

“I phoned for one at around 3am as Gerard had really hurt himself this time and was told that one would be on its way soon. I eventually received a phone call at 9 in the morning asking if I could take him to the hospital myself, which I then did.

“Gerard required stitches and was assessed by the mental health team who said he was okay to go home.”

Aine said that during this time, her son was begging with the team at the hospital to be placed in care as he felt so mentally unwell and worried about what might happen.

“He wanted to be placed into a care setting for his own safety, but they told him he didn’t meet the right criteria for that.

“My son wasn’t given the correct support when he was at his most vulnerable, and now here we are today, without him.

“He was my wee ray of sunshine and every day just gets harder and harder without him here.”

Rory added: “Gerard had a real passion for supporting young people who are at risk of falling though our education system and in recent months he helped to co-facilitate a 10-week storytelling project with 4 groups of young people within Loughshore Education Resource Centre.

“Gerard didn’t think it was just and fair that any young person should be excluded from mainstream education, he believed everyone should be entitled to an education and valued the work within Loughshore as they support some of society’s most vulnerable young people who have been given a second chance at education.”

Gerard enjoying a chat with Roman Kemp

Voicing the Void’s storytelling project has produced four short powerful films. The series entitled, ‘Loughshore Second Chance Stories’ will be launched in September and in Gerard’s memory.

“It was during this time that Gerard’s leadership skills and his ability to support other young people really shone through.

“He had empathy oozing out of him and an ability to connect with other young people. He was fun and always helped lift the mood when it was needed.”

The last time the Voicing the Void team saw Gerard was at a celebratory event with the steering group.

They had only recently received incredible news that they had been successful in a funding application with the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust (JRCT) and were subsequently awarded £75,000 over 18 months.

As part of the application process, the group, including Gerard met some of the JRCT board members

“He played a huge role in helping us secure the funding and it’s hard to put into words how much Gerard did for Voicing the Void and the wider community.

“He was a role model and mental health champion who used his voice to try and inspire change” continued Rory.

“We feel it is important to share Gerard’s story as his untimely passing has left us all at Voicing the Void feeling shocked, devastated and heartbroken.

“Sadly there is a sense of guilt, should we have noticed something? How come he didn’t talk about his feelings this time? We wish he knew that his death was preventable and how much he was loved by so many.”

Gerard’s mum Aine and the whole team at Voicing the Void want to encourage people to reach out and ask for help if you are struggling.

Rory said: “The impact suicide has on family members and the wider community is unmeasurable.

“We need to help the families who lose their loved ones and offer them a platform to highlight the reality of the heartbreak suicide leaves behind.”

If you, or someone you are worried about is feeling suicidal seek help immediately. The Samaritans offer a 24hr a day, 365 days a year free confidential service. Simply telephone 116 123.