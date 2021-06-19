Father’s Day: Well-known faces on how they’re sending love to the main man on this special day
To celebrate Father’s Day, Arlene Harris we spoke to some well-known faces to find out what their relationship with their dad is like and how they will be spoiling him
Arlene Harris
Radio Ulster presenter of Your Place and Mine, Anne Marie McAleese grew up in Portstewart with her parents, Thelma, and Maurice and her two older brothers Peter and Kieran. She has always got on well with her father and says this has been helped by their shared interests.