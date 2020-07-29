Feuding husbands and that ‘snub’… so, what now for Kate and Meghan?
Finding Freedom, the new book that promises the inside story on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to quit royal life, lays bare the conflict at the Palace. Linda Stewart asks well-known faces what they make of the claims by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie
Linda Stewart
The revelations about the relationship between Meghan and Kate just keep coming. This time, a new book by royal reporter Omid Scobie and Elle royal contributor Carolyn Durand is delving into what led to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal family roles.