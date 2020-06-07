'Filming Artemis Fowl in north Antrim was amazing. People were excited we were there, but never overawed'

Actor and director Sir Kenneth Branagh talks about helping free Eoin Colfer's young criminal mastermind from cinematic purgatory, and coming home to Ireland to shoot the new Disney blockbuster

Through the magic of Zoom, Kenneth Branagh's face appears on my computer screen. He turns 60 in December but retains his boyish looks, and seems in chipper form as he promotes his and Disney's adaptation of Artemis Fowl. Ken is at home, of course, like the rest of us, and just behind him I can see tasteful mementoes of a glittering stage and film career, as well as a Tottenham Hotspur scarf proclaiming his enduring love for the north London side.