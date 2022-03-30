Finnebrogue Woods owners on their special lakeside farm and wedding venue: ‘I’m the custodian… looking after it for the next generation’

From farming Dexter beef to wild sleeping in a tree tent, custodian of Finnebrogue Woods, Ed Lindsay, talks about his niche business offering in Co Down

Sleeping in a tree tent

Catriona Doherty Wed 30 Mar 2022 at 07:00