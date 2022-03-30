Finnebrogue Woods owners on their special lakeside farm and wedding venue: ‘I’m the custodian… looking after it for the next generation’

From farming Dexter beef to wild sleeping in a tree tent, custodian of Finnebrogue Woods, Ed Lindsay, talks about his niche business offering in Co Down

Sleeping in a tree tent

Catriona Doherty

Ed Lindsay and his wife of 24 years, Rachael, devised Finnebrogue Woods as a means of ensuring a sustainable future for their 200-acre lakeside farm. Finnebrogue is home to Fodder café, farm shop and deli, and is a wedding venue in the heart of County Down.