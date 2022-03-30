Finnebrogue Woods owners on their special lakeside farm and wedding venue: ‘I’m the custodian… looking after it for the next generation’
From farming Dexter beef to wild sleeping in a tree tent, custodian of Finnebrogue Woods, Ed Lindsay, talks about his niche business offering in Co Down
Catriona Doherty
Ed Lindsay and his wife of 24 years, Rachael, devised Finnebrogue Woods as a means of ensuring a sustainable future for their 200-acre lakeside farm. Finnebrogue is home to Fodder café, farm shop and deli, and is a wedding venue in the heart of County Down.