Food for thought: How to maximise your meals whether dining out or cooking at home

Belfast Telegraph’s food experts share their tips

Eating out will always be dearer than eating in. But there are some simple measures you can take to maximise the pleasures of a restaurant while containing the financial indigestion.

Lunches are usually much better value than dinners. Sometimes the same menu runs all day but with reduced prices at lunch time so aim to head out during the day.

Special occasions are particularly good for this as you can see your budget stretch much further without betraying your stinginess. Even Belfast’s Michelin starred restaurants offer three courses for as little as £35 for lunch.

Weekend restaurant reviewer Joris Minne

Look out for set menus. Some top restaurants offer two or three courses from a limited menu at very affordable prices.

Cafes are best for family deals where some will even provide children’s meals for free. You just need to look for them. I’d start with the supermarkets who have attached restaurants.

If there are two or more of you and you want wine, don’t buy it by the glass or carafe. Go for the bottle. Better still, go for the house wines. They might be the cheapest but the restaurant’s reputation is on the line if they’re nasty.

Do you research says food writer John Mulgrew.

There are great value meals to be had when eating out. Keep an eye out for pre-theatre menus. These used to be much more prevalent pre-Covid but with spots finding costs rising they appear to be less popular. But remember, you can help support your local restaurant and order that second glass of wine or beer.

John Mulgrew

Take a look at menus online before you visit. You’ll find places yet to become a household name will be more affordable.

Also, keep an eye out for schemes such as Belfast Restaurant Week or other cultural/seasonal events which will see restaurants offering very affordable, often reduced, menus.

If you can master a couple of cracking restaurant quality dishes at home, you’ll find yourself returning to them.

Try using cheaper beef cuts such as bavette (half the price of ribeye), make your own chips, and utilise leftovers. A couple of small pieces of meat, a scallion, frozen peas and a couple of eggs and you’ll have top notch fried rice for the next evening.

Also, if you’re making something like a ragu add lots of vegetables in the soffrito (especially carrot) to bulk things up in place of pricier meat.

Shop smartly, and seasonally says chef Paula McIntyre.

I can’t emphasise buying seasonally enough. The recent shortage of peppers and tomatoes in shops was crazy with prices rocketing. Do we really need insipid tomatoes in February? I buy ready roasted peppers in jars — tastier and a fraction of the price of fresh.

Chef Paula McIntyre (Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

I buy carrots, parsnips, beetroots with the dirt still on them and it acts as a preservative if you chill them. They’ll last for a lot longer. Enjoy a salad in the summer and eat according to the weather.

Treat your food shopping and storage like a restaurant would. Do a stock take and use anything that’s going out of date. Be aware of what’s in your freezer — things still deteriorate despite being frozen.

Take sell-by dates into consideration when shopping and think of what you need for the week and try not to overbuy (especially perishables)

Get together with neighbours and friends and buy in bulk. Butter is expensive but if you buy a case it’s cheaper. You can buy large bags of flour, sugar, nuts, all the essentials from wholesale outlets.

Dried beans and lentils are cheap and a good way of eking out meat and simultaneously providing a good source of protein.

A 500ml carton of cream is around £2.25 in the supermarket but you can buy a 2 litre container for just over a fiver in outlets and some farm shops. Some of the supermarkets are doing “wonky” vegetable boxes now and they’re great value for money.

Preserve — make jam or freeze fruit and you can freeze a glut of vegetables. Last year I got a load of cucumbers from a grower and made dill pickles to add to salads, burgers etc.

Think about portion sizes — it’s easy to cook too much rice, pasta and potatoes put them in the fridge and throw out later. Love Food Hate Waste has a food portion calculator on their website as a guide.