Forever Belfast: Valentine’s campaign asks city’s residents to write love letter to place they call home

Belfast is the focus of a new campaign aimed at regenerating the city with the help of its people.

Called Forever Belfast, it is a joint initiative by regeneration charity Belfast Buildings Trust, Belfast Chamber, which represents the city’s business sector, and Thrive, which works with groups across the arts and culture sectors.

Core to the approach is that Belfast’s future relies on people taking action. But first, organisers want to remind people why they love the city, which is why they are urging people to put pen to paper for their own love letter to Belfast.

Speaking on behalf of the Forever Belfast partners, Shane Quinn of Belfast Buildings Trust explains: “We’re asking people to write a love letter to the city so that everyone in Belfast remembers what we love about this place and why we all need to play a part in shaping its future.

“We believe that Belfast’s people must be front and centre of informing how the city changes. Change happens when we have hope and a realistic plan for delivery.

“Over the course of the upcoming year, we will work with partners across the city to showcase practical ways that Belfast’s regeneration can be meaningful to everyone. Some of that might explore how existing buildings can be reused as homes. Or it might look at small steps to help make the city centre a place that offers an experience for people of all backgrounds.

“We also know that Belfast’s answers to Belfast’s challenges lie with Belfast’s people. And if we want to make a difference in the city we love, we need to start by remembering why we love it.”

We asked six Belfast residents to share what it is they love most about the city and what changes they think could make it better.

Karishma Kusurkar (35), from south Belfast, is an occupation multidisciplinary designer and co-founder of Belfast Design Week.

She says: “One of the things I love about Belfast is its new-found love of food. In my opinion, Belfast has officially landed on the map as a foodie destination, and the influence of lots of different cultures and new, innovative ideas has produced a vibrant food scene over the past few years.“

Karishma believes that Belfast could benefit from attracting more small independent and micro businesses to the city centre.

“Many high streets across the UK have a similar, ‘generic’ look due to the prevalence of chain stores. Belfast city centre has the potential to stand out if there is wider support for new creative ventures and locally developed projects. After all, the grass is greener wherever it is watered.”

Karishma Kusurkar

Jahswill Emmanuel (36), originally from Nigeria, lives in south Belfast and is founder and director of the charity Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures NI (MSCNI).

He says the thing he loves most about Belfast is how friendly the people are: “Belfast is a beautiful city full of happy and smiling faces. The city of love. What I love about Belfast is the way people smile without knowing you; people tend to open a conversation with you quickly.”

Jahswill believes this openness is the city’s biggest opportunity: “This spirit of love is a blessing to the people in Belfast and Northern Ireland as a whole,” he says.

“To foreigners and new migrants, it is a big thing. When I left my hometown to travel to Northern Ireland, I was filled with sorrow, bitterness and trauma and hoped to have a better life in a country where I did not know anyone. The love and welcoming spirit extended to me by the people of Belfast gave me hope, joy, happiness and a future.

“We should always try to use that sense of love more across all institutions, organisations, schools and communities.”

Jahswill Emmanuel

Theatre director Andrea Montgomery, from east Belfast, explains what she loves most about her home city: “Cycling through Victoria Park and the Titanic Quarter to St George’s Market to buy fresh fish, local cheese and organic veg.

“Cycling along the riverfront then turning in past the old Rotterdam to The American Bar, going to the folk club at the Sunflower and cycling along the Lagan to attend a show at the Lyric or meeting friends in the foyer of The MAC. What can I say, I’m a cyclist and I love that perspective on my city. Otherwise? Old buildings and green spaces, so I enjoy walking up to the Giant’s Ring or getting a chance to poke my nose into Riddel’s Warehouse. I grew up in Asia so I go to the Palm House when I need to smell tropical greenery.”

Andrea believes the city’s biggest opportunity lies in its “quirky built heritage and our empty space”.

She says: “Few global cities have the space we have. I believe we need to get away from old Victorian ideas of parks with flowerbeds and engage people in active ‘park-ticipation’ in growing and increasing biodiversity within the city. I’d love to see a giant, shared civic greenhouse with raised-bed ‘allotments’ built on empty space.”

Andrea Montgomery

Just like Jahswill, landscape architect and urban designer James Hennessey, from north Belfast, loves the sense of welcome the city offers newcomers.

He says: “I moved to Belfast in 2000, temporarily, or so I thought. But by the time I left a few years later to study, I realised that I had fallen in love, not only with my wife-to-be but also with this city that I now call home.

“Belfast is, of course, a tough town and we all know why. Yet I’ve found that people in every corner of the city share the lovable traits of a wry sense of humour and a warm, open heart. Living here and through my work I also find myself in love with its spaces and places, its slate-grey roofs and orange-red bricks, its limestone kerbs and avenues of luscious limes.”

He adds: “Before arriving here by boat from Scotland I never knew that Belfast is surrounded by the most amazing hills. Together with its river and countless hidden streams, I think it is the landscape of Belfast that holds so much potential. Connecting these places together and nurturing them for nature offers huge potential for a cleaner, greener and healthier city.”

James Hennessey

Claire Kieran (39) lives in east Belfast and is arts officer for An Droichead, Béal Feirste.

She says: “I didn’t grow up in Belfast, but I have lived here quite some time now. Having grown up in a rural part of the country, I enjoy the access Belfast provides to city life.

“We’re really lucky to have a flourishing arts scene; there is always something great on and somewhere great to spend time.

“I work with traditional music and there’s no better city in the country to hear great traditional music. I’m an Irish speaker and I love that my family and I have so many opportunities to speak Irish outside of our home now. There are great cafés where we can order our food in Irish; lots of Belfast festivals now have great Irish language events. I love seeing that.”

Claire Kieran

Michael Stewart (61) is director of The Bar Czar. His favourite thing about Belfast is the people and the craic.

“With over 36 years working in our world-famous hospitality industry, I’ve been privileged to witness it first-hand,” he says.

“We love nothing better than to laugh at ourselves while sharing the fun with tourists and visitors alike. Our abundance of great pubs and bars, restaurants, museums, thriving live music culture and a gritty history makes it the perfect setting for any visitor.

“We punch well above our weight, [we’re] world class in fact, and 150 cruise ships in 2019 is testament to this. There is nothing nicer than seeing Black Mountain, Divis and Cave Hill when landing in George Best Belfast City Airport — you know you’re home.”

Michael Stewart

Michael believes our biggest opportunity is our young people.

He says: “The 2021 census showed that 40% of Belfast’s population are aged under 30. What’s more, we now have two centrally located world-class universities producing some remarkable talent. Harnessing the potential of that young, smart population will be central to the future of Belfast.”

​To write your Belfast love letter, join in online using #ForeverBelfast