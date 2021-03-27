Former BBC journalist Martina Purdy: 'I didn't want to be click-clacking along to a Press conference in stilettoes... I'd rather be at Jesus' feet, praying'
Martina Purdy (55) quit her high-profile BBC job to become a nun but rules meant she had to leave the convent five years later. Now sharing a house in Downpatrick with fellow former nun Elaine Kelly, she tells Editor-at-Large Gail Walker what prompted her to give up her career and her devastation at not taking final vows
Gail Walker, Editor-at-Large
Q. As political correspondent for BBC NI, your Canadian accent was familiar to audiences here, but you were born Belfast.