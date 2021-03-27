Former BBC journalist Martina Purdy: 'I didn't want to be click-clacking along to a Press conference in stilettoes... I'd rather be at Jesus' feet, praying'

Martina Purdy (55) quit her high-profile BBC job to become a nun but rules meant she had to leave the convent five years later. Now sharing a house in Downpatrick with fellow former nun Elaine Kelly, she tells Editor-at-Large Gail Walker what prompted her to give up her career and her devastation at not taking final vows

Martina Purdy pictured at Inch Abbey near Downpatrick

Gail Walker, Editor-at-Large Sat 27 Mar 2021 at 08:00