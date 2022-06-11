Former Mafia member Michael Franzese: ‘I never glamorise that life because it's not a life that should be glamorised’

Former high ranking Mafia member to offer Belfast audience a no holds barred insight into his background. He spoke with Aine Toner about what we can expect

Often interviewees have life experiences that would be film worthy. Michael Franzese’s life is not just cinematic in theory… but in reality. He was portrayed by actor Joseph Bono in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 film Goodfellas and we chat the day after the news of Ray Liotta’s death — he played Henry Hill in the movie.