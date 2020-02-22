Former PSNI officer Wendy Walker on offering hope to women after battling breast cancer

Former PSNI officer Wendy Walker, from Co Down, tells Claire O'Boyle that she wrote a book about her illness to offer hope to other women

It should have been the start of a new and exciting chapter in her life. Devoted mum Wendy Walker had waved goodbye to her beloved sons Matthew and Alexander as they left for university. She had celebrated her milestone 50th birthday with a dream Mediterranean cruise along with her husband Nigel and was working towards a promotion through the job she adored as an officer with the PSNI.

But the Co Down woman's life was thrown into disarray when she found a lump on her breast, just days before Christmas in 2016.

"It might sound strange now knowing what I do, but at that time I'd really never felt so well," recalls Wendy. "I felt incredible. The boys had gone to university and we'd had our cruise in the September which was so wonderful.

"Nigel and I had joked about it, that with the boys gone we'd be like Darby and Joan, living our lives in quiet contemplation and devotion. We were happy though. We felt there was a lot to look forward to."

The couple's world began to change though after the simplest of evenings at home on December 15, 2016.

"We were watching a movie together in the family room and I felt this strange sensation in my right shoulder," recalls Wendy (53).

"It wasn't a pain, but it was strange and instinctively I ran my hand down under my right breast and found a lump. We joke about this now but I told Nigel, 'I think I've found a lump', and he said, 'Let me feel' - because he never misses an opportunity to feel my boobs.

"But initially he said he didn't feel anything. We sat on again and within half an hour I had the strange sensation again and I felt the lump for second time. I'm quite in tune with my body, and I knew it wasn't right, and Nigel felt again." This time, Nigel confirmed he had felt something too.

The next day, a Friday, Wendy went to see her GP. "I was due to start three night shifts across the weekend, so I toyed with the idea of leaving it, but I knew I'd spend the weekend worrying," says Wendy. "And I'm glad I went because the lovely female GP I saw was fantastic. She told me initially that she wasn't alarmed, but said I needed a mammogram."

By the Monday evening, Wendy, with Nigel at her side, was at a private clinic in Belfast where medics carried out a mammogram and ultrasound scan.

"There we were on the mouth of Christmas with all this to get our heads around," says Wendy. "But I was very hopeful at the start. I carried on with my night shifts over the weekend because I didn't want to leave my colleagues to pick up my work and I knew worrying about it would have done me no good."

To the couple's initial relief the mammogram came back clear. However, the ultrasound scan that followed detected the lump Wendy had felt.

"When I was lying there I thought 'Oh my goodness, this is not feeling good'," remembers Wendy. "The doctor turned and said the mammogram hadn't picked it up, but he was concerned at what he saw. I'll never forget it. At that point they said they'd do a biopsy. It all happened so quickly. A one-stop shop. I knew before I left that night that I had cancer.

"Nigel had waited outside the room during the biopsy, but he was with me when they told me the news. It was like my world stopped turning and my husband was like a ghost."

The practicalities of Wendy's treatment kicked in quickly. Despite her reluctance, she was signed off work immediately.

"It was Christmas and I wanted to go in because I knew there would be people there with younger kids than me who'd have to step in and ruin their plans," she remembers.

"I felt terrible about it and I wanted to do my share. I considered not telling them until Christmas was over but the doctor told me I needed to come out of work, and one of my friends was hysterical with me, saying there's no way I should be going in. And I suppose in hindsight she was right."

By December 22, Wendy, who has written a book - It's Not The End - about her experience, was in hospital for a more extensive biopsy to identify the specific type of cancer she had and by January 23, 2017 she was having her first surgery.

"Throughout it all I thought it would be sorted in no time," says Wendy. "We'd decided on a lumpectomy to remove the tumour and the margins around it to make sure it was clear. I thought it would be radiotherapy, remove the lump, and I'd be back to work in three months."

Sadly, that wasn't to be. "On February 8, I was back in hospital to get results after the operation, and that was the start of the moving goalposts," recalls Wendy. "They had removed one of the lymph nodes and detected it there so they knew it was travelling. They also found more cancer in my breast so the only option was a mastectomy."

Wendy also had chemotherapy over six months, which she completed at the end of summer 2017.

"It was a hard time and as well as losing my hair there were other difficult side-effects," she recalls. "And even when the treatment is over, cancer leaves its scars with you. I'm still taking hormone therapy and will be for another two-and-a-half years. Another side-effect was that I developed peripheral neuropathy, which affects my hands and my feet.

"But as well as that I'm having counselling now. It had a huge impact, the whole thing, and it took a while but I realised it's vital to take care of that aspect of your health too.

"At first I thought it's people who have been through major traumas like a bombing or shooting who need that sort of support, but I know now it's really important.

"Going through something like this is not insignificant. You need to take care of yourself in the long term and if you need extra support along the way then get it."

Alongside dealing with her illness, her unplanned departure from the job she loved deeply affected Wendy, who joined the RUC part-time in 1988 before joining full-time two years later.

"I dreamt about being a policewoman all my life," she recalls. "I've always just loved helping people and when I was a little girl it's what I wanted to be.

"Here in Northern Ireland, more than most places, there were obviously reasons not to do it, but when I joined up I loved it as much as I thought I would. It was challenging, but it was exciting and I did everything from working on the beat to detective work.

"I knew I was helping people and towards the end I was prepping for exams for another promotion. It could have been fantastic."

And while it wasn't planned, Wendy's last day at work was the Sunday night shift she did just 24 hours before her diagnosis. She was medically retired from the force in March 2018.

"I cried a lot over that," she says. "I couldn't speak about it at first, but in reality I wasn't fit to return. At the time I just didn't know what the future would hold and it was daunting."

At last though, more than three years after her cancer diagnosis and with ongoing support from her counsellor as well as her family and friends, Wendy is adjusting to her new reality and learning to love her life once again.

"I've got a new normal now," she says. "Some of the side-effects from my treatment mean I can't do a huge amount exercise and I'm at home quite a lot. I see my counsellor and get support that way.

"Nigel is retired so we're here together and the boys, who are in their early 20s now, come home regularly which is fantastic.

"I bake a lot too, which I absolutely love, and I have the most incredible and merry band of friends. I couldn't have got through all this without them."

I hope by opening up about my experience that I can help even one other woman going through this

Writing about her illness has been hugely therapeutic for Wendy too.

"I kept a journal for 15 months and it was a wonderful outlet," she explains. "I still write in it now, but it was the first collection that I turned into my book.

"I hope by opening up about my experience that I can help even one other woman going through this.

"It's so important to go to your mammograms and check-ups. But as well as all that you have to trust yourself and get to know your body. If something doesn't feel right, only you will know.

"You have to pursue these things and take care of yourself. It's not an easy path, I'm still on my journey but right through it all I've had a very strong faith and I've prayed a lot and asked for guidance.

"I think I'm being told now to do something positive and I hope that by writing my book and speaking out about my experience I can show people that you can get through it."

It's Not The End, by Wendy Gracey Walker, is out now and available from Xlibiris.com and Amazon