Former Ulster rugby player Niall Conlon’s paintings loved by Jamie Dornan

A former Ulster Rugby star has given up his job in the City of London to concentrate on a precarious new career as an artist

Niall Conlon (38) spent his downtime in lockdown developing his skills with a paintbrush and has used social media to sell his paintings, bypassing the traditional route to the art gallery.

“More and more emerging artists like me are finding the likes of Instagram an invaluable tool for spreading the word about their work and getting a new audience,” says Niall who still lives in London but hankers for home.

“And selling paintings via the internet means that we don’t have to pay big commissions to the galleries which in themselves are a world which can be difficult for young artists to get into. So social media is a win, win for us.”

But that’s not to say that Niall is giving the galleries the brush off.

“Absolutely not,” he insists. “I’m hoping to hold exhibitions in London and Belfast galleries next year. I know that people still like to go into a gallery and see paintings up close and personal.”

Niall, who is from south Belfast, went to school at RBAI where he was more interested in rugby than painting though he’d always been a fan of Irish artists like Markey Robinson, the Tory Island painters and Jack B Yeats whose expressionist styles he’d always admired.

“At school I enjoyed the art classes but I didn’t really explore my creative side because that wasn’t the direction we were told to go. Instead we were encouraged to think about careers as doctors, financiers, accountants or lawyers,” he says.

Niall did indeed go on to study business and economics at Trinity College Dublin and he was part of the Ulster Rugby squad for two years as a loose head prop before he got a scholarship to Cambridge where his sporting career also flourished.

After university Niall became a commodity broker in the city of London while his wife Lara, who’s also from Belfast, later got a high-powered job in advertising.

It was during the coronavirus crisis last year that Niall — along with many other people — decided to re-evaluate his life.

He says: “I’d been in the City for ten years and questioned whether or not I wanted to stay there for the rest of my life. And then when lockdown came along I had more time to begin teaching myself about art and learning the skills

“Being locked down in London made me hanker for home and my paintings focused more and more on Ireland, especially around Downings in Donegal where I spent a lot of my summers growing up.”

But Niall, who loves drinking a pint of Guinness, also started putting his favourite tipple on canvas.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the look of a pint of Guinness,” he says.

“I don’t paint what you might call a normal black and white pint and instead go for all sorts of different colours that you see dancing around the glass as you wait for it to be poured and settle.

“No two paintings of my Guinness pints are ever the same.”

The Covid-19 lockdown presented Niall with practical challenges about how to market his paintings and he found the answer on social media.

He says: “I started putting the paintings on Instagram and I was thrilled to find that I was getting a following there and that people wanted to buy my work, especially the Guinness pints.

“A number of people joked they were the Irish answer to Andy Warhol’s depiction of a can of Campbell’s tomato soup.”

The enthusiasm for Niall’s paintings was a real confidence booster.

“One thing led to another and when I realised I was getting a decent income from my paintings I decided to give up my work in the City to concentrate on my art.

“It was a gamble giving up a well-paid job but there’s more to life than money. Obviously it was a very scary move to make and I had doubts but there comes a time when you just have to take a risk.

“Some people thought I was mad but I’m glad that I have done it and that I am fully committed to something that I really love.

“People who know me, especially my wife, have seen a big difference in me and how much happier I am.

“And besides if the new career doesn’t work out I can always go back to the old one.

“Besides we haven’t started a family yet so this has been the perfect time to take the change of direction while I still can. I wouldn’t want to spend the rest of my life regretting that I didn’t follow my heart.

“Thankfully my old bosses have been very understanding and a number of my friends and colleagues have actually bought some of my paintings.”

With the end of lockdown and not having to worry about his work in the City, Niall has been able to revisit his beloved Donegal and the freedom has been intoxicating, he says.

“When I was a broker in the City I was chained to a desk for 11 hours a day and never got to leave. I was always pining for home and for Donegal and the west of Ireland generally.

“And this year to revel in the open space and beautiful landscapes has been fantastic and has given me renewed inspiration for my paintings with subjects from what some might see as a forgotten Ireland like an old man and his horses ploughing a field and a woman working in a bog or at home in a thatched cottage.”

Going on to social media has literally opened up the world to Niall who says: “I’ve sold paintings to New York, Los Angeles and Boston to people who’ve seen my work on Instagram.”

One man from nearer home who has acquired Niall’s paintings is actor Jamie Dornan.

“Jamie and I have been friends for a long time and when I showed him some of the paintings he said he wanted to buy them.

“Obviously I was delighted to have his support and he encouraged me to take the risk and go full-time as an artist,” says Niall who hasn’t ruled out a permanent return to live in Northern Ireland.

“I’m not London’s biggest fan,” he says. “And there’s a real tension in the air in England these days. We have a real eye on home but of course Lara’s job is a major consideration for us.”

Niall who has retired from rugby now gets his kicks from playing golf though he still tries to watch as many Ulster and Ireland games as he can.

He says: “I’m glad I got out of rugby when I did and in one piece. I don’t think my neck and my back would have stood much more in the scrum.”

For more information on Niall’s work go to www.niallthomasconlon.com