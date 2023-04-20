Found: The little girl who christened Sheila the Belfast Blitz elephant 86 years ago

Now she'll attend the opening exhibition on Saturday celebrating the zoo animal kept safe in backyard

In 2009, with help from the public and local media, Belfast Zoo identified the mystery woman in the photographs as Denise Weston Austin. This was north Belfast’s ‘Elephant Angel’ who brought Sheila the elephant back to her home for safekeeping during April 1941. The older woman pictured was Irene Beatrice Mary Austin, Denise’s mother. Copyright: Belfast Zoo

Sheila the elephant became a familiar sight on the Whitewell Road in north Belfast as zookeeper Denise Austin brought her home to protect her during the Belfast Blitz. Copyright Belfast Zoo.

Sheila Hughes (née Morrison) aged 17. Sheila christened Sheila the elephant after herself when she was aged just nine.

The woman a famous wartime elephant in Northern Ireland was named after has been tracked down 86 years after the animal first arrived at Belfast Zoo.

Sheila the elephant survived the Belfast Blitz of 1941 under extraordinary circumstances.

She arrived at Belfast Zoo — then Bellevue Zoo — in 1937. Four years later, when German air raids targeted the city, each night zookeeper Denise Weston Austin would walk Sheila the short distance from her cage to her own house on the Whitewell Road.

And each morning, Sheila and Ms Austin would stop at the nearby Thrones Stores for stale bread, before walking back to the zoo.

Now, Northern Ireland’s War Memorial Museum (NIWM) will put on a week-long exhibition dedicated to Sheila, starting on Saturday, which will also be attended by Sheila Hughes (née Morrison), who named and christened the eminent elephant when she first arrived in Belfast.

Sheila Hughes now

Mrs Hughes is now aged 95, and got to christen Sheila after herself as her father Gerry Morrison, who managed the Empire Theatre, was friendly with Dr Hunter, the zoo’s curator.

Dr Hunter sought advice on organising a christening ceremony and tea party with activities for local children to celebrate the arrival of the baby elephant and other young animals.

He confided that the elephant calf also needed a name – and Sheila, who was aged nine at the time, spoke up to offer her name.

Mrs Hughes now recalls Sheila as being “a lovely, lovely, little thing and she would, you know, put her trunk up and she’d love you to sort of give her a wee stroke. She was lovely.”

She continued to visit Sheila regularly, regarding her as “my elephant” and was unaware of her and Ms Austin’s Second World War adventures until the story surfaced in the 2000s.

Sheila managed to stay hidden due to the large walls which surrounded Ms Austin’s house in north Belfast.

The young zookeeper decided to take Sheila home after RUC officers shot dead 23 animals at the zoo.

They were acting under orders from the Ministry of Public Security, which feared that the creatures would escape during bombing, and wreak havoc.

Ms Austin was labelled the “elephant angel” as her identity was unknown until a public appeal for information was launched and her identity was revealed in 2009.

A film based on the story of Sheila and Ms Austin was even released in 2017. Titled ‘Zoo’, it stars Derry Girls actor Ian McElhinney.

Both would survive the bombs of the Luftwaffe and live long after the end of the war. Sheila the elephant lived in Belfast Zoo until her death in 1966 after a skin issue. Ms Austin, who was also one of Belfast Zoo’s first female zookeepers, died in 1997 and knew nothing of her story’s international impact.

Mrs Hughes has herself lived an incredible life, having travelled Ireland with Fossett’s Circus to escape the air raids on Belfast. She also met sailor James Magennis, who was the only recipient of the Victoria Cross from Northern Ireland during WWII.

Mrs Hughes also recalled VE Day (Victory in Europe Day) on May 8, 1945, which marked the official end of the war.

“Everybody was out, I remember walking down the Antrim Road, crowds of people walking down the Antrim Road and there were uniformed people,” she said. “They were ecstatic. The young boys would come and kiss all the girls and that’s just how it was. People were ecstatic. It was just wonderful. We couldn’t believe it was over.”

The official opening of the ‘Saving Sheila the Elephant’ exhibition will take place on April 22 at the NI War Memorial Museum in Talbot Street.

It will open with a display of artworks created by five primary school classes in Belfast.

All children involved took part in ‘An Elephant Never Forgets’; a NIWM project funded by The Wild Escape and supported by the Northern Ireland Museums Council. Participating children and their families have been invited to visit the museum between noon and 4pm to see their art, meet Sheila Hughes, and take part in craft activities.

At noon, NIWM Chairman Colonel (Retired) Don Bigger will welcome all attendees and Lord Mayor Christina Black will officially open the exhibition, which will continue for members of the public from Monday, April 24 to Saturday, April 29.