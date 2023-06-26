Freezer pleasers: ice-cream for long, hot summer days

Cold seasonal treats at prices you can warm to. By Áine Toner

Starting with a classic: the Cornetto. We’ve chosen the strawberry option and prices remain the same across the four supermarkets, though Iceland is having a special offer currently. It may not sound like much but 75p difference between cheapest and largest is pretty significant if you’re fond of a freezer pleaser.

For comparison purposes, we looked own brand strawberry cones, because sometimes ice-cream is just ice-cream and big brands aren’t a factor. The difference in price is to be expected, but even then, the four brands have roughly the same price for their own berry offering — though it’s worth noting that you’ll get six rather than four in Iceland.

Were you even a child of the 1980s if you didn’t have a Twister? We’ve gone for the mini options but are sure they’re still as delicious as our youth. Across the board there’s not much difference in price, though Asda has a mix and match on two selected kids’ ice-cream products for £4. For that deal, you can also get regular sized Twisters, as well as Oreo ice-cream with biscuit pieces, Mars ice-cream bars and even the below mentioned Fabs. Works out at a saving of up to £1 per two boxes.

There wasn’t much difference in price between iconic choice, Feast, though they’re 50p more in Iceland, Asda and Sainsbury’s when compared to Tesco. That said, Asda is offering mix and match on two items for £5, which includes classic Cornettos and tubs of Cadbury ice cream, which can lead to a saving of up to £1.50 depending on what you choose.

Magnums, surely the godfather of all summer ice-creams, have increased significantly in price, making it worth your while to stock up on multiple items if possible. The most expensive of the treats we looked at, some discounts were to be had in Sainsbury’s and Asda, where they’re currently around £1 less than in Tesco. Though Tesco is the most expensive, it does offer three classic sticks for £2.50 if you’re a Clubcard owner (£3.25 normally). So if you use your Clubcard and pick up two three-packs, it’ll cost you £5, 75p less than a six-pack.

For Fab lollies, included for those of us old enough to remember buying them from the ice-cream lady at the cinema, there’s not a wealth of price range. Again, if you’ve a Tesco Clubcard, you’ll save 75p per box of six, while until today, Iceland has a mix and match two boxes for £4. It’ll save about £1 per two boxes of Fabs. Which is… pretty fab, really. This Iceland offer, only available until today, includes items such as Snickers ice-cream bars and a hearty selection of frozen veg.