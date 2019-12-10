From turkeys to bubbly... how to do Christmas on a £99 budget

New research has found that you can comfortably cater for a family of four without breaking the bank and it doesn't necessarily mean scrimping on extras either (stock photo)

The average UK household spends around £500 on Christmas Day - but it is possible to purchase all you need to celebrate December 25 for a lot less.

New research has found that you can comfortably cater for a family of four without breaking the bank and it doesn't necessarily mean scrimping on extras either.

The festive shopping list from income streaming firm Wagestream - costing a little over £99 for local shoppers - includes a tree with decorations, turkey and trimmings, as well as sweets, treats and presents.

Using the best deals available from supermarkets and the high street, the biggest expense in the £99.61 Northern Ireland Christmas list is the turkey, priced at £9.99 from Lidl, followed by the cake at £6 from Tesco.

Tesco proved to be best-value for 11 items on the company's shopping list, with The Works cheapest on the high street for seven components, according to the researchers.

Wagestream's £99 Christmas package includes one present for each family member, with both mum and dad receiving toiletries, and the children getting a skateboard and a jigsaw puzzle.

Drilling down into the detail of the complete food offering, there are 16 items on the list, priced at £36.24 in total, including a bottle of mulled wine costing £3.50 and a bottle of bucks fizz at £2.

There's a small Braemoor ready roasted turkey at £9.99 (Lidl), roast potatoes (800g, Tesco) for £1, the obligatory Brussels sprouts at 60p (Sainsbury's), as well as carrots for 30p (Sainsbury's) and parsnips priced at 18p (Tesco).

Stuffing mix will set you back just 15p (Asda), turkey gravy mix can be purchased for 90p (Tesco), and brandy butter (200g) is £1.74 (Tesco), while 500g of bacon costs 70p (Tesco) and 12 pork chipolata sausages are priced at £1.40 (Sainsbury's).

The menu also comprises a fully iced Christmas fruit cake for £6 (Tesco), a Favorina Christmas pudding that costs £3.39 (Lidl), six mince pies priced at 87p (Tesco), and a 650g tub of Quality Street for £3.50 (Tesco).

Tis the season to be merry, so there might be a few raised eyebrows if our all-encompassing festive list didn't include presents. But the good news is that it does, with £33.17 devoted to the gift spend alone.

Wagestream has sourced a Ted Baker Mini Gift for dad at Boots priced at £4.50 and a Soap & Glory Original Pink Tin costing £6.67 for mum, also at Boots, as well as wrapping paper for £3 (At Asda and The Works). There's also a Giant Fairy Shaped Foam Jigsaw Puzzle for girls at £7 (The Works), a £4 Retro Wood Satchel Skateboard for boys (The Works), a Christmas bingo board game for £2 (The Works) and two red felt Christmas stockings at £1 each (Hobby Craft). Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a tree, so £17 has been spent on decorations to get everyone in the mood for the festivities on the big day.

A three-foot green fibre optic Christmas tree will set you back £9 at Argos, pick up 80 white warm fairy lights on green wire for £6 at Asda, where you will also find three metres of red tinsel for £1 and 10 silver baubles for £1.

Last but not least there is the table to consider, but Wagestream has got that covered too for just £13.20 - the least pricey of all the categories that make up its frugal festive list.

Snap up six kids' mini Christmas crackers at The Works for just £1 and a table cloth for £3 at Tesco.

Don't forget the fizz - a bottle of Tesco's Plaza Prosecco Doc Brut will set you back £4.50, while some Finn Sherry can be purchased for £4.70 at Asda.