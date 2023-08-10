Gaelic for Mothers & Others: Team sport introducing fun into life for older women

Rebekah Rainey says: ‘For me the experience has been instrumental’

What attracts 60-plus women, at the age of 30 and beyond, to a team sport they’ve never played? What inspires them at 8pm every Wednesday to abandon their routine, and often their only free time, to congregate in fluorescent bibs at a football pitch? Gaelic for Mothers & Others (G4M&O) has been the catalyst for change for a number of women in Ballymena — including myself.

This year sees Ballymena’s All Saints GAC join the G4M&O movement now sweeping Ireland. Established by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) Development Staff as a Women in Sport initiative in 2008, they make up just one of almost 500 teams now involved in the programme. As Lyn Savage, National Development Manager of the LGFA, explains: “It provides an opportunity for women to play Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment allowing them to get their recommended weekly exercise.”

Rebekah Rainey

As a participant, now fully immersed in the experience, it seems there is something greater at play here and that G4M&O might have tapped into something many women didn’t even realise they were missing — connection. A connection to other women, their community and, perhaps most importantly, a part of themselves they may have lost over the years.

The benefits of team sport are well-established. A study by the London School of Economics (LSE) found that team sport not only brings about the health benefits associated with generic exercise but can also help increase long-term happiness and life satisfaction. With a team comes a sense of belonging and purpose that can often feel fragmented for many women as their identity becomes tied to family life.

As one Mother & Other participant says: “I had forgotten what it was like to be part of something away from family life. I was just ‘Mum’. I feel over the years I’ve lost my wee spark. G4M&O is bringing me back.”

The problem for many women is navigating this space. In Northern Ireland, almost half of the female population did not participate in sport during the year 2019/20, according to NISRA’s Continuous Household Survey. As Annette McBride, our own G4M&O coordinator, notes, “When we get older and our routines become more fixed, the opportunities to learn a new skill become more limited”.

Our Mothers & Others feel this limitation. As mothers, we assume the role of cheerleader for our children — wiping the mud from their knees, cajoling them into action — and in the process forget ourselves. Our ball-kicking days feel lost to our youth and we become complacent in this way of life. It is only when an opportunity such as G4M&O presents itself that we are reminded of what we have been missing. That “sense of the fun of being a child again” as one team mate points out.

Finding the fun during, what can be, the most stressful years of our lives is not without its challenges. Amidst busy schedules and other seemingly more important priorities, fun does not always rank high on our to-do lists. And that is precisely why it is needed. Studies have shown how playfulness and connectivity enhance our ability to cope with stress. Team sport allows us to engage in something beyond ourselves — a collective flow with others. Vincent Whelan, Head of Growth and Participation at the LGFA acknowledges how G4M&O can provide this forum for women.

“It offers a social space to escape from a very serious outside world. It’s a space where you can fall down and there is someone there to pick you up while you both laugh about it until home time.”

Ballymena’s All Saints

This laughter echoes throughout every training session and one team mate even described her greatest takeaway from the experience as “the laughs”.

Vincent goes on to explain “It’s very rare in today’s society that there is that place where people can go to have fun and be silly while enjoying the benefits of being active”.

It is in this sweet spot between physical activity, connection and fun that G4M&O comes into its own. Given the fact that most women will have lost interest in team sport as teenagers, the prospect of returning to matching kits and changing rooms can be daunting. By offering team sport in a strictly non-competitive environment, there is an opportunity to progress without pressure. Annette, a former GAA player, acknowledges how G4M&O has been more enjoyable for her as “the pressure is off to win or do anything other than have fun”.

It is clear that the desire exists for such a space and that women feel this lack in their lives. On questioned why they joined G4M&O, there was a unanimity in the players’ desire for connection above any interest in fitness. The beauty is that they can access both here. Annette calls it an “open forum” where women can discuss issues that affect their everyday lives. “I’ve heard menopause discussed, post-natal incontinence, relationships, holidays and air fryers all while trying not to bounce the ball two times in a row” (for any Gaelic novices, this is strictly against the rules).

As All Saints continue their journey, scheduling matches against local teams, there’s an excitement that lingers from week to week. For me — ankle injuries and all — the experience has been instrumental. Not only in the forging of friendships or the ball skills I’ve acquired but in reminding this mother she has something more to offer. This sense of purpose and connection – outside of our daily routines – belongs to all women and hopefully serves as a reminder that you are never too old or too busy to have fun. As Lyn perfectly sums up: “It is their time.”

If anyone wishes to join their local G4M&O team, you can check out the LGFA website ladiesgaelic.ie which has a list of all the clubs currently taking part. There is also information on how you can register your own team if there’s enough interest in your local area