Gail Walker interview: Single parents not stigmatised so much these days, says mental health champion Siobhan O’Neill
Stormont’s new mental health champion Siobhan O’Neill on the joy of becoming a mum in her early 40s, the challenges in tackling our suicide crisis, and the benefits of growing up on a farm
Gail Walker
Professor Siobhan O'Neill is reflecting on her decision to become a single parent by choice. Divorced, in her early 40s and with a fierce yearning for a child, she chose to have a baby via IVF with the help of a clinic in Spain.