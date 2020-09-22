Gail Walker interview: Single parents not stigmatised so much these days, says mental health champion Siobhan O’Neill

Stormont’s new mental health champion Siobhan O’Neill on the joy of becoming a mum in her early 40s, the challenges in tackling our suicide crisis, and the benefits of growing up on a farm

Outstanding in her field: Northern Ireland’s new Mental Health Champion Professor Siobhan O’Neill at her Dungiven home

Gail Walker

Professor Siobhan O'Neill is reflecting on her decision to become a single parent by choice. Divorced, in her early 40s and with a fierce yearning for a child, she chose to have a baby via IVF with the help of a clinic in Spain.