Geoffrey Beattie: 'Being an Ulster Protestant is something to be proud of, I can't believe that so many are ashamed of their background

As he releases his emotionally-charged memoir, psychologist Geoffrey Beattie talks about his Ligoniel upbringing and his complicated relationship with his mother

Famous face: Psychologist Geoffrey Beattie

Gail Walker

Geoffrey Beattie's life has taken him on an astonishing trajectory from an impoverished childhood in Protestant working-class Belfast to a career as a world-renowned psychologist and TV celebrity.