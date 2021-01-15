Geoffrey Beattie: 'Being an Ulster Protestant is something to be proud of, I can't believe that so many are ashamed of their background
As he releases his emotionally-charged memoir, psychologist Geoffrey Beattie talks about his Ligoniel upbringing and his complicated relationship with his mother
Gail Walker
Geoffrey Beattie's life has taken him on an astonishing trajectory from an impoverished childhood in Protestant working-class Belfast to a career as a world-renowned psychologist and TV celebrity.