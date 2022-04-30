Get me out of here! Why escape rooms are on the rise in Northern Ireland

I’ve done it on a boat, in ancient Egypt, in Alice in Wonderland’s, well, Wonderland and beside a cat hotel (yes, really). My last few years living in Dublin were punctuated with escape room experiences. From solving puzzles to crack an espionage ring to putting ourselves in Sherlock Holmes’ shoes and tackling a literary themed conundrum, if there was 60 minutes on a timer, and a themed subject matter I was all for it. Especially if there was a costume.